Sankashti Chaturthi 2020: Date, timing, puja vidhi – everything you need to know

New Delhi: There are two Chaturthis in every lunar month as per the Hindu calendar – one falls during the Krishna Paksha after Purnima and is called Sankashti Chaturthi and the other that is marked on Shukla Paksha after Amavasya is called Vinayaka Chaturthi. This month, the auspicious day falls on Monday, June 8. It’s also called Krishnapingala Sankashti Chaturthi.

On this day devotees worship Lord Ganesha and seek his blessings. Lord Ganesha has different names such as Vighnaharta, Vinayaka, Ganapati or Ganesha.

According to drigpanchang.com, the Chaturthi muhurat begins at 7.56 pm on June 8 and will end at 7.38 pm on June 9.

Devotees observing a vrat today get up early and take a bath, take the blessing of Lord Ganesh, offer him prasad. It is believed that people helping the families in need on this day get rid of their sorrows and sufferings. One observing fast can only eat fruits or vrat food.

Devotees believe that their wishes will be fulfilled and Vighnaharta will remove all the obstacles in their life as Lord Ganesha symbolises that.

It is widely celebrated in Western and Southern India, especially in Maharashtra.