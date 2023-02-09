Sankashti Chaturthi 2023: Puja Vidhi, Significance and Shubh Muhurat

Sankashti Chaturthi is a very important day for Hindus. This is a day dedicated to Lord Ganesha - the god of wisdom, prosperity and good fortune. Sankashti Chaturthi is celebrated on the fourth day after a full moon, Krishna Paksha, according to the Hindu lunar calendar. This year it is being celebrated on Thursday, February 9. Many devotees fast on this day and pray to Lord Ganesha. It is believed that Ganapati blesses people on this day which brings happiness, success, and prosperity to the lives of devotees.

Sankashti Chaturthi: Shubh Muhurat

Begins: 06:23 AM, February 9

Ends: 7:58 AM, February 10

(Source: Drik Panchang)

Sankashti Chaturthi: Puja Vidhi and Significance

‘Sankashti’ is a Sanskrit word that means liberation from miseries. Devotees believe that if one prays to Lord Ganesha on this day, all obstacles and misfortunes will be obliterated from their lives. Here is the Puja Vidhi of Sankashti Chaturthi:

- Devotees wake up early in the morning, practice meditation, and then pray to Lord Ganesha

- They also light oil lamps in front of the idol and chant shlokas. Vrat Katha is also recited before the god's idol.

- Many worshippers observe a strict fast on this day which is broken at night after an auspicious sight of the moon and prayers to Ganapati. Some people also keep partial fasts.

- A naivedya is prepared, comprising favourite food of Lord Ganesha like modaks. It's offered to the lord and is distributed as prasad following the aarti.

- This is a day of piety. So devotees also should stay away from tobacco and alcohol on this day.

The festival is widely celebrated in Western and Southern India, especially in the state of Maharashtra. Lord Ganesha is considered to be a manifestation of self-consciousness and wisdom, according to Brahma Vaivarta Purana. So devotees believe that praying to Ganpati will not just help in removing obstacles in life, but also bless them with wisdom.

(Disclaimer: The article is based on general information. Zee News does not confirm this.)