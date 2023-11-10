Saree Styling Tips: 7 Tricks For A Festive Makeover This Diwali

The saree, a timeless and elegant attire, has been an integral part of Indian culture for centuries. It is not only a piece of clothing but a symbol of tradition, grace, and versatility. With its rich history and regional diversity, sarees have become a go-to choice for various festivities, be it weddings, festivals, or special occasions. Saree styling is an art, and with the right tips and tricks, you can achieve a stunning festive makeover.

Anita Katti, Founder, Mandakini has shared some DIY saree styling tips to help you look your best for any special event.

Choose the Right Saree

Anita Katti shares, selecting the right saree is the first step in achieving a festive makeover. Consider the occasion, your body type, and personal preferences. Lighter fabrics like chiffon and georgette are perfect for a casual or daytime event, while silk sarees are ideal for weddings and grand celebrations. Bold colors and intricate designs can make you stand out, but don't forget the importance of comfort when choosing your saree.

Draping Styles

“The draping style can dramatically change your look. While there are various regional draping styles, the most common one is the Nivi style. Experiment with different draping styles, such as the Bengali, Maharashtrian, or Gujarati drape, to give your saree a unique twist. YouTube tutorials and guidance from experienced saree drapers can help you master different draping techniques,” Katti said.

Blouse Designs

Anita Katti shares that the blouse is just as important as the saree itself. Customize your blouse to compliment your saree and your body shape. Off-shoulder blouses, halter necks, and backless designs are trendy options. Embroidery, sequins, and mirror work can add a touch of glamour to your blouse. Remember, a well-fitted blouse can enhance your overall appearance.

Accessorize Wisely

“Accessories play a crucial role in elevating your saree styling. Statement jewelry pieces, such as chandelier earrings, a statement necklace, and bangles, can accentuate your look. Don't forget to coordinate the metal of your jewelry with the embellishments on your saree. A matching clutch or potli bag can complete your ensemble,” Katti said.

Hairstyle and Makeup

Anita Katti shares, your hairstyle and makeup should harmonize with your saree. Opt for a traditional bun or a side braid for a classic look. If you prefer an edgier appearance, go for loose waves or a messy bun. For makeup, choose shades that complement your saree's color and design. A red lip and winged eyeliner are timeless choices, but you can experiment with various makeup styles to suit the occasion.

Saree Draping Accessories

“Invest in saree draping accessories like waist belts and brooches. Waist belts can cinch your saree at the waist, giving it a modern touch, while brooches can add an elegant finish to your pallu,” Katti said.

Footwear

“Select comfortable yet stylish footwear that matches your saree's style and color. Heels are a popular choice for adding height and elegance, but flats can also work well for a more relaxed and comfortable look,” she said.