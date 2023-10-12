Amavasya - the night of no moon - has tremendous significance in Hindu religion and the one before the start of Navratri, coincinding with Mahalaya, is known as the Sarva Pitru Amavasya. It has a special significance - it is dedicated to forefathers and ancestors of the family. In fact, it marks the last day of the Shraddh period when Hindus do pind daan for pitru shanti - these are rituals for the soul of ancestors to rest in peace. With Sarva Pitru Amavasya, the Pitru Paksha ends. Let's check out the date, timing and significance of this day in 2023.

Sarva Pitru Amavasya 2023: Date And Time

Amavasya Shraddha Date: October 14, 2023 (Saturday)

Kutup Muhurat - 11:44 AM to 12:30 PM

Rohina Muhurat - 12:30 PM to 01:16 PM

Aparahna Kaal - 01:16 PM to 03:35 PM

Amavasya Tithi Begins - 09:50 PM on Oct 13, 2023

Amavasya Tithi Ends - 11:24 PM on Oct 14, 2023

(Source: Drik Panchang)

Sarva Pitru Amavasya: Significance

This day holds special significance for those who do not know the mrityu tithi of their ancestors, or if they are unable to perform tarpan and pind daan during other days of shradh paksh. According to Drik Panchang, "If someone is not able to perform Shraddha on all Tithis then single Shraddha (for all) on this day is enough to appease all deceased souls in the family. If death anniversary of ancestors are not known or forgotten then those Shraddhas can be performed on this Tithi. That's why Amavasya Shraddha is also known as Sarvapitra Moksha Amavasya."

It is believed by many Hindus that the soul of departed ancestor visit their family without invitation during the pitru paksh. While they will bless the family and return if they are satisfied, it's believed that displeasing ancestors' souls will lead to losses in life - loss of wealth, family issues and other problems. So those who fail to carry out shradh rituals for pitru shanti during other days of pitru paksh, are advised to do pind daan and tarpan on the day of Sarva Pitru Amavasya.

Sarva Pitru Amavasya is also known as Mahalaya Amavasya. In West Bengal particularly, Mahalaya Amavasya marks the beginning of Durga Puja festivity. It is believed that Goddess Durga was descended on the Earth on this day.

Sarva Pitru Amavasya 2023: Dos And Don'ts

- If you are performing shradh, you should wear white clothes.

- Always do pind daan near the banks of a river or lake

- Do offer flowers to ancestors

- Serve meal to respectable brahmins on Sarvapitru Amavasya

- Stay away from chickpeas, red lentils, green mustard leaves, barley, cumin seeds, radish, black salt, gourd, cucumber and stale meal on this day

