Sarva Pitru Amavasya: Significance of Rituals on The Last Day of Pitru Paksha

Sarva Pitru Amavasya 2022: Hindus observe shradh, a 15-day period known as Pitru Paksha during the Bhadrapada month, which falls between August and September each year, in remembrance of their ancestors and to make offerings (often in the form of food). During the month, the time span is from Purnima to Amavasya considering whether the ancestors died during Krishna Paksha or Shukla Paksha, shradh or tarpan are done during this time. It is believed that during this period the departed ancestors visit their descendants.

Sarva Pitru Amavasya 2022: Rituals

- Shraadha rituals and tarpan are carried out for ancestors whose shradh could not be done on the scheduled tithi on Sarva Pitru Amavasya. On this day, some people even perform shradh for all of their ancestors at once.

- Considering that the Shraddh Paksha begins the day after Purnima, the day is also designated for the shradh of individuals who passed away on "Purnima," "Amavasya," or "Chaturdashi."

- People politely invite typically 11 Brahmins home and give them bhog (food and donations) while dressed in yellow.

- These rituals are usually performed by the senior male members of the family.

- The members who observe the Amavasya must wash all Brahmin's feet and seat them in a respected spot. Additionally, sesame seeds (Kala til) are scattered near where the Brahmins are seated.

- On Sarva Pitru Amavasya, people offer flowers, diyas, and dhoop as prayers to their ancestors. There is also a barley and water mixture which is offered.

- After concluding with puja rituals, Brahmins are served special meals called bhog.

- Mantras are continuously recited to evoke the blessings of the ancestors.

Sarva Pitru Amavasya 2022: Significance of rituals

- To obtain prosperity, welfare, and blessings, Sarva Pitru Amavasya rites are observed.

- To obtain prosperity, welfare, and blessings, Sarva Pitru Amavasya rites are observed.

- It is believed that if all of the shradh ceremonies are not carried out, ancestors will return from the site of their descendants unhappy.

- Lord Yama bestows his divine gifts on observers, and he also protects family members from all types of ills and hardships.

- As per astrology, Pitru Dosha, it is thought that the ancestor's previous transgressions or bad deeds are reflected in the horoscopes of their descendants. Family members endure suffering as a result throughout their lives. It is also possible to get rid of this dosha by following the shradh rites.

- According to legend, the rites free the ancestor's souls and promote their salvation.

- It is also believed that the doors of heaven are open during these 15 days and so anyone who dies during this period directly receives salvation.

Also Read: Sarva Pitru Amavasya 2022: Know date, muhurat, significance, puja vidhi and more

The purpose of doing shradh rituals at Pitru Paksha is to honour and balance the continuity that defines life.