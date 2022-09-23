Sarva Pitru Amavasya 2022: Know date, muhurat, significance, puja vidhi and more

Sarva Pitru Amavasya 2022, Mahalaya Amavasya 2022: Pitru Paksha, also known as Shradh or Shraddh, is the 15-day period when Hindus perform several rituals to honour their ancestors. This year in 2022, Pitru Paksha began on September 10, on the Purnima Tithi of Shukla Paksha, and will culminate with Sarva Pitru Amavasya on September 25. Sarva Pitru Amavasya is also known as Mahalaya Amavasya. This day marks the end of Pitru Paksha.

During the period of Shraddh, a deceased's eldest son practises the Shraddha by presenting offerings to ancestors who are believed to be in Pitrulok. In order to ensure the salvation of ancestors' souls, rituals such as pind daan, shradh and tarpan.

Sarva Pitru Amavasya 2022: Date

Sarva Pitru Amavasya or Mahalaya Amavasya will be observed on September 25, 2022. Mahalaya Amavasya marks the culmination of the Pitru Paksha period and the beginning of the Devi Paksha. The day following this marks the beginning of the Sharadiya Navratri season which is dedicated to Maa Durga. So this year, Navratri begins on September 26.

Pitru Paksha 2022: Significance

As per the Hindu religion, the souls of our ancestors reside in Pitrulok and during Pitru Paksha, they descend on earth. So during this period, family members of the deceased perform Shradh to pay homage to the ancestors. The rituals performed during this period helps our ancestors' souls to attain moksha or salvation.

Sarva Pitru Amavasya 2022: Shubh Muhurat

As per Drik Panchag:

Kutup Muhurat - 11:48 AM to 12:37 PM

Duration - 00 Hours 48 Mins

Rohina (Rahun) Muhurta - 12:37 PM to 01:25 PM

Duration - 00 Hours 48 Mins

Aparahan (PM) - 01:25 PM to 03:50 PM

Duration - 02 hours 25 minutes

Amavasya Tithi Begins - 03:12 AM on Sep 25, 2022

Amavasya Tithi Ends - 03:23 AM on Sep 26, 2022

Sarva Pitru Amavasya 2022: Puja Vidhi

On this day, take a bath early in the morning and wear white clothes to offer prayers to your ancestors. Face the south direction, put black sesame seeds, raw milk, a piece of kush, and a flower in a copper pot and offer tarpan. Chant 'Om Pitru Ganay Vidmahe Jagdharinye Dheemah Tanno Pitro Prachodayat' while doing tarpan and praying for the peace of the ancestors.