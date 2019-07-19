Sawan 2019: Things you can do in the auspicious month of Shravan

New Delhi: The pious month of Shravan or Sawan has begun. During this time, Lord Shiva and Mata Parvati are revered will full gusto and fervour. Devotees throng Shiva temples in huge numbers and seek the Lord's blessings.

The holy month began on July 17 this year. It usually falls during July-August, as per the Gregorian calendar. The first Monday (Somwar) of Sawan is of prime importance and that was on July 17. Devotees observe fast (vrat) during this period and perform puja. Some even visit Lord Shiva temples in the morning after taking bath and bow down to the almighty.

The dates of Sawan vary in North and South India.

We thought of compiling some of the must-do things which you can follow in this month for a healthy mind, body and soul.

Firstly, get up early and take a bath.

Chant the Shiva moola mantra ( Om Namah Shivai), meditate for some time – it will give you mental peace.

Visit a Shiva-Parvati Temple, offer Bilva leaves, Milk and Ganga Jal or water to the Lingam. Perform the Shiva Abhishekham on your own.

You can keep onion, garlic and non-veg food items away from the kitchen. Eat sattvik bhojan for the entire month.

You can also give free food to the needy and poor. Distributing prasad with a clean notion of charity in your heart can please the Lord.

In the evening, you can meditate and even light a Diya (lamp) in front of the Lord. Chanting of Shiva Mantra can help with the concentration.

Do not forget to bow your head with humility before the Lord and Devi Parvati and thank them for everything.

By altering your lifestyle with some minor changes and following these things during Sawan can help you maintain a healthy mind, body and soul.

Here's wishing everyone a happy Sawan month!