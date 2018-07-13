हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Shravan 2018: Benefits of chanting the Shiva Moola Mantra

Lord Shiva, who is a part of the powerful trinity (the others being Brahma - The Creator and Vishnu -The Preserver), is also known as the Destroyer.

Pic courtesy: Pixabay image for representation purpose only.

Followers of Hinduism dedicate each of the seven days in a week to a specific deity. Mondays are meant for worshipping Lord Shiva, also referred to as Shankar, Bholenath and Rudra. Monday or Somwar is very auspicious because it is dedicated to the most supreme being or the highest governing force.

Lord Shiva, who is a part of the powerful trinity (the others being Brahma - The Creator and Vishnu -The Preserver), is also known the Destroyer. However, the destruction attributed to him is not the physical destruction of life on earth but the elimination of the vices human's nurture like greed, lust, anger, pride etc.

To attain Nirvana or complete bliss which is also called enlightenment, it is imperative to give up the qualities that are destructive or harmful.

Chanting the Shiva Moola Mantra can help devotees attain bliss, peace and tranquillity.

You can chant this Shiva Moola Mantra on Mondays for an auspicious start to the week. Visit Lord Shiva’s temple, offer milk, water and Bilva (Bael leaves) to the Shiva Linga.

ॐ नमः शिवाय॥
Om Namah Shivaya॥

Meaning: I bow to you O Supreme Lord, the one who exists in my consciousness. 

Let's take a look at the benefits of chanting the Shiva Moola Mantra:

  • Fear seeking refugee in your mind gets defeated.
  • Mind attains calm.
  • You will be healthier - both mentally and physically.
  • You will be more focused in life and this will help you achieve success.
  • You will experience a sense of contentment.
  • Eventually, you can attain Moksha or salvation.
