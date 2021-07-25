हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
Sawan 2021: Date, significance, rituals in Shravan month

New Delhi: The holy month of Sawan is finally here. It is also known as the month of the Shravan and holds a great significance in the lives of people who follow Hinduism. 

Significance

This month is devoted to Lord Shiva and it falls in the fifth month of the Hindu calendar. Usually it is celebrated between July and August. This year Sawan starts from July 25 (Sunday) after completion of Aashad month on July 24, 2021. Sawan will end on Sunday, 22 August. 

This month is all about prayers, devotion and fasting. Devotees across the country celebrate this month by offering their prayers to Lord Shiva. 

Rituals 

During the month of Shravan, Mondays are specifically dedicated to Lord Shiva. Devotees observe fast and visit temples to offer milk, water, and bilva leaves to the almighty. A number of devotees (both married and unmarried women) initiate their 16 Somvar vrat on the first Monday of the Shravan month. 

During this month, the devotees also carry out a Kavar Yatra to Haridwar and take holy dip in river Ganga. But, keeping the COVID protocols in mind, the Uttarakhand government has called off the yatra this year for the safety of the masses.

Sawan Somwar 2021 vrat dates

First Sawan Monday - 26 July 2021
Second Sawan Monday - 2 August 2021
Third Sawan Monday - 9 August 2021
Fourth Sawan Monday- 16 August 2021

Chant these mantras in order to impress 'Bhole Baba':

Chanting Maha Mrutyunjay mantra during the holy month pleases the Lord Shiva.

Chant the Shiva Moola Mantra - Om Namah Shivaya. The meaning of this mantra is: I bow to you O Supreme Lord, the one who exists in my consciousness. 

 

Guru Purnima 2021: Vyasa Purnima and importance of Guru-Shishya bond!

