Sawan 2021: Make these offerings to Lord Shiva to ease impact of Shani Dasha!

New Delhi: The auspicious month of Shravan or Sawan is about to end. The month-long festival is celebrated with full fervour and gusto across the nation. This year, it began from July 25, with July 26 being the first Monday of Sawan month.

During this time, devotees throng Lord Shiva and Goddess Parvati temples, seeking their blessings. From early morning, a huge crowd can be seen in various temples and bhakts offer water (jal) or Ganga Jal to the god (Shivalinga), Bel Patra, milk, flowers among various other things.

Third Saturday of Sawan

In the Hindu religion, it is believed that Saturday is dedicated to Shani Dev, who is the god of justice but Shani can also bring in inauspiciousness in one's life. However, Shani Dasha's negative effects can be avoided or lessened if you worship Lord Shiva on the third Saturday of Sawan month and make certain offerings to the Viswanatha. Moreover, praying to Lord Shiva during Sawan will make your prayers all the more auspicious and fruitful.

These offerings to Lord Shiva can lessen the impact of Shani Dasha

It is believed that devotees should offer water, milk or curd mixed with sugar, saffron, desi ghee to the Shivling. After making these offerings, one can apply sandalwood on the religious Shiv murti. One can also offer honey to Lord Shiva as he is known to be fond of it.

After making the offerings to Shiva, do remember to read the Shiv Chalisa in the evening in form of a prayer. Be careful about your diet and refrain from non-veg food and alcohol. If you come across a needy, destitute person, make sure you donate a few bucks, clothes, water or food to them. Lastly, to abate Shani's negative impact on you, you may visit a Shani temple and light a lamp there.

(Note: The information given in this article is based on general information and assumptions. Zee News does not confirm the same.)