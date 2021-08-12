हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
Shravan Purnima 2021

Last Monday of Sawan on Aug 16, check Shravan Purnima, Vrat date and Rakhi significance

In North India, Shravan or Sawan month comes to an end on August 22 this year. 

Pic Courtesy: Pixabay Image for representational use only

New Delhi: The auspicious month of Shravan or Sawan is about to end. The month-long festival is celebrated with full fervour and gusto across the nation. This year, it began from July 25, with July 26 being the first Monday of Sawan month. 

During this time, devotees throng Lord Shiva and Goddess Parvati temples, seeking their blessings. From early morning, a huge crowd can be seen in various temples and bhakts offer water (jal) or Ganga Jal to the god (Shivalinga), Bel Patra, milk, flowers among various other things. 

SHRAVAN PURNIMA ON RAKSHA BANDHAN

The pious month falls during July-August, as per the Gregorian calendar and is considered to be extremely auspicious where devotees pray to Lord Shiva and his consort Mata Parvati.

The last Monday of Sawan this year is on August 16. 

Raksha Bandhan coincides with Shravan Purnima - which falls on August 22, marking the end of the holy month of Sawan or Shravan. 

SHRAVAN VRAT ON PURNIMA

During the entire month of Sawan, several devotees observe vrat on Mondays and abstain from taking tamasic food. 

It holds immense significance for the devotees, who observe fast (vrat) during this period and performs the puja. Some even visit Lord Shiva temples in the morning after taking bath and bow down to the almighty.

During the month of Shravan or Sawan, devotees observe fasts on Mondays and visit Lord Shiva and Goddess Parvati temples. Special pujas are also conducted in some temples during Shravan month. Gangajal Abhishekam is performed by various bhakts during this time.

In North India, Shravan or Sawan month comes to an end on August 22 this year. However, in South India, the Sawan calendar differs. In Andhra Pradesh, Telangana, Goa, Maharashtra, Gujarat, Karnataka and Tamil Nadu, Amavasyant Lunar Calendar is followed - according to which Sawan began on August 9 and will end on September 7, this year. 

Here's wishing everyone a very happy Shravan!

