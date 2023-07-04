Sawan 2023: History, Significance, And Legend Of Shravan Month; Check Complete Sawan Somwar Calendar

Many parts of the country might have been getting rainfall for the past few weeks or even a month but the month of Shrawan or Savan has officially begun on July 4 (Tuesday), 2023. The whole month is dedicated to lord Lord Shiva as well as Goddess Parvati. Devotees keep various fasts during Shravan month to please the gods. All Mondays or Somwar(s) that fall during Shravan month are considered highly auspicious for fasting and known as Shravan Somwar or Sawan Somwar Vrats, says Drik Panchang. The Mondays are all devoted to Lord Shiva. Meanwhile, Tuesdays or Mangalwar in Shravan month are dedicated to Goddess Parvati, consort of Lord Shiva. Fasting on Tuesday is known as Mangal Gauri Vrat.

Sawan 2023: History And Significance

The reason why Lord Shiva is worshipped on this month dates back to the time of Samudra Manthan. As per legend, Lord Shiva drank the poison that emerged during Samudra Manthan for the extraction of amrit (nectar) and saved the world. When Shiva drank the deadly poison, his body started to turn blue. Worried that the potent poison would spread to his whole body, Goddess Parvati entered his throat and saved him, preventing the poison from spreading throughout his body. Following this, Lord Shiva came to be known as Neelkanth.



Every year, during the month of Sawan, Lord Shiva’s devotees bring him holy water from the river Ganga to "heal" his wound and thank him for his sacrifice. Vrats are kept and devotees seek his blessings for good health, prosperity, marriage, and success. Mata Parvati is worshipped on Tuesdays for the entire month.

This year the month of Sawan has started on July 4 (Tuesday) and it will go on till August 31 (Thursday). The specialty of the Sawan month this year lies in the fact that after a long gap of 19 years, the auspicious time of Sawan or Shrawan will last for two months because of Adhik Shrawan Maas. So Shrawan will be 59 days long in 2023 and instead of four, there will be eight Sawan Mondays or Somwars this time.

Shravan Somwar Fast Calendar

The Sawan Somwar fasts have begun today, July 4, and the last fast for this year will be observed on August 28. Check out the complete calendar below:

July 4, 2023 (Tuesday): Beginning of Shravan month

July 10, 2023 (Monday): First Sawan Somwar fast

July 17, 2023 (Monday): Second Sawan Somwar fast

July 24, 2023 (Monday): Third Sawan Somwar fast

July 31, 2023 (Monday): Fourth Sawan Somwar fast

August 7, 2023 (Monday): Fifth Sawan Somwar fast

August 14, 2023 (Monday): Sixth Sawan Somwar fast

August 21, 2023 (Monday): Seventh Sawan Somwar fast

August 28, 2023 (Monday): Eighth Sawan Somwar fast

August 31, 2023 (Thursday): Last day of Shravan