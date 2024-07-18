Sawan 2024: When Is Shravan? Date, Significance, And Celebrations; Check The Complete Sawan Somwar Calendar

Sawan, also known as the month of Shravan, is an important month in the Hindu calendar and is dedicated to Lord Shiva. The festival of Shrawan Maas holds immense importance for Hindus, particularly for devotees of Shiva. It is a period characterized by spiritual devotion, fasting, and festivities for millions of Hindus across India and other regions of the world. Typically, Sawan falls during July and August, coinciding with the onset of the monsoon season in India. The rain is perceived as a blessing from Lord Shiva, symbolizing the renewal of life.

When Is Shravan Or Sawan 2024?

This year, the month of Sawan will begin on July 22 and extend until August 19. It will be a 28-day duration, and there will be five Sawan Mondays or Somwars.

Sawan Or Shravan Somwar Dates:

According to Drik Panchang, here are the important dates:

July 22, 2024, Monday- Shravan Begins/First Shravan Somwar Vrat

July 29, 2024, Monday- Second Shravan Somwar Vrat

August 5, 2024, Monday- Third Shravan Somwar Vrat

August 12, 2024, Monday- Fourth Shravan Somwar Vrat

August 19, 2024, Monday- Fifth Shravan Somwar Vrat/ Shravan Ends

Sawan 2023: History And Significance

The reason why Lord Shiva is worshipped on this month dates back to the time of Samudra Manthan. As per legend, Lord Shiva drank the poison that emerged during Samudra Manthan for the extraction of amrit (nectar) and saved the world. When Shiva drank the deadly poison, his body started to turn blue. Worried that the potent poison would spread to his whole body, Goddess Parvati entered his throat and saved him, preventing the poison from spreading throughout his body. Following this, Lord Shiva came to be known as Neelkanth.

Every year, during the month of Sawan, Lord Shiva’s devotees bring him holy water from the river Ganga to "heal" his wound and thank him for his sacrifice. Vrats are kept and devotees seek his blessings for good health, prosperity, marriage, and success. Mata Parvati is worshipped on Tuesdays for the entire month.

Sawan Celebrations:

Here are some common traditions and celebrations associated with the month of Sawan:

Fasting:

Many people observe fasting during the entire month of Sawan, particularly on Mondays, which are considered highly auspicious for Lord Shiva. Devotees abstain from consuming certain food items and maintain a strict vegetarian diet. Some people also observe a completely waterless fast known as "Nirjala Vrat."

Kanwar Yatra:

Kanwar Yatra is a pilgrimage undertaken by devotees of Lord Shiva. They travel to sacred rivers, such as the Ganges, to fetch water, which is later offered to the Shiva lingam in temples. Devotees carry decorated bamboo or metal poles called "kanwars" on their shoulders and walk long distances to the pilgrimage sites.

Offering Milk And Bilva Leaves:

Devotees offer milk, water, and holy basil leaves (bilva leaves) to Lord Shiva's idol or Shiva lingam in temples. The offering is

made as a gesture of reverence and devotion.

Rudra Abhishekam:

This is a special ritual performed in Shiva temples during Sawan. It involves bathing the Shiva lingam with various sacred substances like milk, curd, honey, ghee, and holy water while chanting prayers and mantras.

Bhajans And Kirtans:

Devotees gather in temples or homes to sing devotional songs (bhajans) and participate in religious discourses (kirtans) dedicated to Lord Shiva. These sessions create a spiritual ambiance and deepen the devotion of the participants.

Cultural Events:

In some regions, cultural events, fairs, and processions are organized during Sawan. These events include traditional dances, music performances, and showcasing the cultural heritage associated with Lord Shiva.

Decorating Temples and Shrines:

Temples and shrines dedicated to Lord Shiva are beautifully decorated with flowers, lights, and ornamental items during Sawan. Devotees visit these places to offer prayers and seek the blessings of the deity.



