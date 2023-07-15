Sawan Shivratri 2023: Date, Timings, Significance, Puja Vidhi And Celebrations On This Hindu Festival

Shravan Shivratri 2023: There are 12 Shivratris in a year, and the one that falls in the month of Shravan is known as Sawan Shivratri. They all take place a day before the new moon. Sawan Shivratri, also known as Shravana Shivratri or Masik Shivratri, is an auspicious Hindu festival that takes place on the Chaturdashi Tithi of Krishna Paksha in the Shravan month.

Every year, the sacred festival dedicated to Lord Shiva's devotion is celebrated with pomp and significance for Hindus, particularly devotees of Lord Shiva and Maa Parvati. The marriage of two mighty powers of the cosmos, Lord Shiva and Maa Parvati, is symbolised by Sawan Shivratri, the holiest day of the Sawan month. The month of Sawan this year began on July 4 and will last till August 31.

Sawan Shivratri 2023: Date

Sawan Shivratri falls on Saturday, July 15, according to Drik Panchang.

Sawan Shivratri 2023: Puja Muhurat (Time)

Chaturdashi Tithi Begins on July 15, 2023 at 08:32 pm

Chaturdashi Tithi Ends on July 16, 2023 at 10:08 pm

On July 16, Nishita Kaal Puja will take place from 12:07 PM to 12:48 PM. From 5:33 am to 3:54 pm is Sawan Shivratri Parana time. On July 16, the Ratri Chatur Prahar Puja is held from 3:00 am to 5:33 am.

Sawan Shivratri 2023: Significance

Lord Shiva devotees celebrate Sawan Shivratri with a lot of enthusiasm. Hindus attach enormous importance to this day. Every Monday during the Shravan month, people fast in order to receive Lord Shiva's blessings. Unmarried women pray for a suitable life partner, whereas married women pray for a happy marriage.

Meanwhile, Kanwariyas present Lord Shiva with Gangajal that they have gathered from various sacred locations in order to ask for his blessing for a happy and fruitful life. It is possible to pray to Lord Shiva during the entire month of Sawan with sincere devotion and dedication.

Sawan Shivratri 2023: Puja Vidhi

- Devotees perform Jalabhishek to the Shiv Ling during their visit to the Lord Shiva temple.

- Take a holy bath in the early morning hours, worship Lord Shiva's idol, and continue reciting 'Om Namah Shivaya' mantra.

- Offer the sacred deity with Belpatra, Doob, Kusha, Lotus, Neelkamal, Jawaphool Kaner, and Rye Flowers.

- In the name of Lord Shiva, the Mahamrutunjaya mantra is chanted 108 times.

- By offering milk, curd, ghee, honey, and Gangajal, rudrabhishek is performed.

- Alcohol consumption is definitely forbidden.

- To appease Lord Shiva, the Shiv Chalisa and Shiva Aarti are recited.

(This article is intended for your general information only. Zee News does not vouch for its accuracy or reliability.)