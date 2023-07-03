Sawan 2023: Know Why 'Shravan' Will Last For 2 Months, The Rare Coincidence After 19 Years And All Sawan Somwar Dates

Shravan 2023: The month of Shravan 2023 is considered sacred and significant in the Hindu calendar. Due to its connection to Lord Shiva and several auspicious festivities, this holy month—which takes its name from the Nakshatra Shravan—holds a particular place in Hindus' hearts. The devotion, rites, and practises of Lord Shiva are the focus of this month.

Sawan often occurs during July and August, right when India's monsoon season begins. The rain is believed to be Lord Shiva's blessing and a symbol of the rebirth and renewal of life.

When is Shravan or Sawan? Shravan Somwar Dates

The month of Sawan will begin this year on July 4 and last till August 31. It will last 59 days and instead of the typical four Sawan Mondays or Somwars, there will be eight.

The first day of the Sawan month 2023 is July 4 and it ends on August 31. As a result, Sawan 2023 will last 59 days as opposed to the customary 30 days, and followers will observe the fast on Sawan 8 Somvar (Mondays).

Importance of Sawan 2023

According to the Hindu tradition, ‘Sawan’, the fifth month of the Hindu lunar calendar, is one of the holiest months of the year. This auspicious month is dedicated to Lord Shiva worship. The month of ‘Sawan’ begins with the first rains of the monsoon season.

Why is this Sawan special? A rare coincidence after 19 years

This year, the devotees of Lord Shiva will be able to pay obeisance to their lord for two months as the month of Sawan will span a couple of months as opposed to one. For the first time in 19 years, Sawan will be observed over two months, this year.

Astrologer Rakhie Mishra told ANI about malmas. “Adhik Mas is the extra lunar month. In the Hindu calendar, it has 29.5 days in a month. A month is added to the lunar calendar, which is called the ‘Adhik’ mass or a means extra. It is also known as the Malmas or the Purusthotam mas.”

The Kanwar Yatra is an integral part of Shravan festivities in addition to the Sawan Somwar vrats (fasts), which are devoted to Lord Shiva and Maa Parvati.

“Two months long Sawan month holds special significance and this happens after 19 years. In these two months of Shravan mas, the Adhik mas will start from18th of July and last till the 16th of August. In this month the sun doesn't change the zodiac sign," Astrologer Rakhie Mishra further added.

Furthermore, astrologer Deepak Kumar Gaur told ANI "There are five reasons or mythological facts why the month of Shravan is dear to Lord Shiva. First is Markandeya, the son of Markandu Rishi, who did severe penance in the month of Shravan for a long life. Received the grace of Shiva, in front of which even the god of death Yamraj bowed down."

"The second reason is Lord Shiva used to go to his in-law's house every monsoon, being satisfied on the earth, where he was welcomed with a Jalabhishek."

"The third reason is that in mythology, the churning of the ocean took place in this month of Shravan. Lord Shankar wore the poison that came out in the churning in his throat, due to which his throat turned blue and he was also named Neelkanth. The deities offered water to him at that time to calm the burning sensation in his throat," said Astrologer Deepak.

The fourth reason is according to Shiva Purana, Lord Shiva himself is water, so water offered to him is to be found in water in a way, therefore Shiva ji loves the consecration of water.

Astrologer Deepak concludes, "The fifth reason is that Lord Vishnu goes into Yognidra in the month of Shravan with the beginning of Chaturmas, hence all the responsibility falls on Lord Shiva. That's why this month is dear to Lord Shiva."

Sawan or Shravan Somwar Dates: 8 Mondays Of Sawan 2023

Somwar Of Sawan 2023 Date Tithi Auspicious 'Yogas' Event First Monday July 10th, 2023

Ashtami No Auspicious Yogas on this day Second Monday July 17th, 2023 Amavasya No Auspicious Yogas on this day Third Monday July 24th, 2023 Sashti Shiv Yoga Fourth Monday July 31st, 2023 Trayodashi No Auspicious Yogas on this day Fifth Monday August 7th, 2023 Saptami No Auspicious Yogas on this day Sixth Monday August 14th, 2023 Saptami Siddhi Yoga Seventh Monday August 21st, 2023 Nagpanchami Shubh Yoga Eighth Monday August 28th, 2023 Dwadashi Ayushman Yoga

Sawan celebrations

To demonstrate their devotion and dedication, Lord Shiva worshippers bring holy water from sacred rivers in little pots called Kanwars, dress in saffron, and go on foot to holy locations connected to Lord Shiva.