Sawan Somvar 2023: Timings, Puja Vidhi, Samagri, Rituals And Mantras To Chant On This Auspicious Day

Sawan Somvar Vrat 2023 Puja Vidhi, Shubh Muhurat, Timings, Mantra: Sawan, also known as Shrawan or Savan, has begun. Hindus consider the whole month of Sawan to be auspicious, and during this period, worshippers honour Lord Shiva and Maa Parvati.

This year is particularly fortunate because, thanks to Adhik Shrawan Maas, Shrawan will last for two months after a long break of 19 years. There will be eight Sawan Mondays or Somwars commemorated this year rather than four, and Sawan will last 59 days.

The pious month started on Tuesday, July 4, and it will finish on Thursday, August 31. The Sawan Somwar fasts will begin on July 10 in the meanwhile. On August 28, the final Sawan Somwar fast will be observed.

Every Monday, or Somvar, during the holy month of Sawan, worshippers go to the temple and present Shiva with milk, flowers, holy water, and bael leaves. Tuesdays are exclusively devoted to the goddess Parvati, or Mangalwar. Tuesday fasting is referred to as Mangal Gauri Vrat during this month, according to Drik Panchang.

Sawan Somvar 2023: Shubh Muhurat

On Tuesday, July 4, the month of Sawan will begin this year. Sawan Somvar refers to the Mondays that fall on the Sawan calendar. Normally, the month of Sawan has five Mondays, but in 2023, there will only be four. The last day of the month is Thursday, August 31.

Sawan Somwar 2023: Puja Vidhi

Only fruits and water are consumed during the Sawan Somwar fast by followers of Lord Shiva. Dry fruits, nuts, sabudana, singhara atta, bottle gourd, potato, sweet potato, milk, paneer, and ghee are also edible to them.

Devotees offer Lord Shiva Bilva/Bel leaves and Panchamrut- a mixture comprising milk, yoghurt, ghee, gangajal, and honey. Additionally, the worshippers recite Shravan Somwar Vrata Katha on Monday and wear rudraksha mala. On the day of the fast, devotees are advised to wake up early during the Brahma muhurat, clean the house to remove waste products, and sprinkle Gangajal throughout the home.

Sawan Somwar 2023: Puja Samagri

Water, curd, milk, sugar, ghee, honey, panchamrit, vastra, janeyu, chandan, raw rice, flowers, Bel patra/leaves, bhang, dhatoora, kamal gatta, prasad, paan supari, laung, elaichi, mewa, and dakhsina are every part of the Sawan Somwar Samagri.

Additionally, it is forbidden to worship Lord Shiva while using turmeric, ketki flowers, or tulsi plants.

Sawan Somwar: Mantras to Chant

'Om Namah Shivay- ॐ ह्रीं ह्रौं नमः शिवाय'

'Mahamrityunjaya Mantra- ॐ हौं जूं सः ॐ भूर्भुवः स्वः ॐ त्र्यम्बकं यजामहे सुगन्धिं पुष्टिवर्धनम् उर्वारुकमिव बन्धनान्मृत्योर्मुक्षीय मामृतात् ॐ स्वः भुवः भूः ॐ सः जूं हौं ॐ।'

These mantras are chanted by worshippers. On this blessed day, Shiv aartis are also performed.

(This article is intended for your general information only. Zee News does not vouch for its accuracy or reliability.)