Shanichari Amavasya 2022: Amavasya tithi which falls every month is considered very auspicious in terms of bathing in the holy Ganges and making donations, in Hinduism. When the Amavasya date falls on Saturday, it is known as Shanishchari Amavasya. On Saturday, Shani Dev is worshipped according to Hindu mythology, because Saturday is dedicated to Shani Dev.

Shanichari Amavasya 2022: Date and Timing

Let us tell you what to do on Shanishchari Amavasya to remove the ill effects of Shani. The new moon day of Bhadrapada month will start from 12.23 pm on Friday, August 26, from 12.23 pm on Saturday, August 27, till 01.46 pm. Udaya tithi is a universal date in Hinduism. Therefore Amavasya Tithi falls on 27th August i.e. Saturday.

Shanichari Amavasya 2022: How to counter ill-effects of Shani

1. On the day of Shanishchari Amavasya, take a bath in a holy river in the morning. If it is not possible to take a bath in the river, then bathe by pouring Ganga water into a bucket of water at home.

2. After bathing on this day, worship Shani Dev and anoint him with mustard oil. After this, recite Shani Raksha Stotra. By doing this, Shani Dev is pleased.

3. On the day of Shanishchari Amavasya, go to Shani temple and recite Shani Chalisa there. Also, offer black sesame, incense, lamp of mustard oil, etc. to Shani Dev.

4. Donate black urad, iron, steel utensils, and black sesame seeds to people in need after taking bath in the holy water on the day of Shanishchari Amavasya. By doing this, one gets rid of Shani's Sadesati and Dhaiya.

5. To avoid the ill effects of Shani Dev, light a mustard oil lamp by offering water beneath a peepal tree on the day of Shanishchari Amavasya. Also, feed black crow on this day. By doing this, Shani Dev is pleased and the ill-effects of Shani Dev are removed.

(Disclaimer: The article is based on general information. Zee News does not confirm this.)