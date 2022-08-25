Ganesh Chaturthi 2022 Date, Shubh Muhurat Time: Ganesh Chaturthi is just days away and preparations are on in full swing. According to the Hindu calendar, it falls on the Shukla Paksha of Bhadrapada month. While as per the English calendar, Ganesha Chaturthi is celebrated in August or September. Ganesh Chaturthi, also known as Ganeshotsav, is a 10-day-long festival that culminates on Anant Chaturdashi. Ganesh Visarjan is the last day of the festival. This year, Ganesh Chaturthi falls on August 31, 2022, while Ganesh Visarjan is on September 9.

Ganesh Chaturthi 2022: Date and Time

Ganesh Chaturthi 2022: August 31, 2022 (Wednesday)

Madhyahna Ganesha Puja Muhurat: 11:05 am to 01:39 pm

Duration: 2 Hours 33 Mins

Chaturthi Tithi Begins: 3:33 pm on August 30, 2022

Chaturthi Tithi Ends: 03:22 pm on August 31, 2022

Ganesh Visarjan: September 9, 2022 (Friday)

Ganesh Chaturthi 2022: Muhrat timings across cities:

New Delhi- 11:05 AM to 01:38 PM

Mumbai- 11:24 AM to 01:54 PM

Chennai- 10:55 AM to 01:24 PM

Kolkata- 10:21 AM to 12:52 PM

Pune- 11:20 AM to 01:50 PM

Bengaluru- 11:06 AM to 01:34 PM

Hyderabad- 11:01 AM to 01:31 PM

Ahmedabad- 11:24 AM to 01:56 PM

Noida- 11:04 AM to 01:37 PM

Gurgaon- 11:05 AM to 01:39 PM

Jaipur- 11:11 AM to 01:43 PM

Chandigarh- 11:06 AM to 01:40 PM

Additionally, as per Hindu mythology, it is believed that one should not sight the moon on Ganesh Chaturthi.

Last year, the Ganesh Chaturthi was observed on September 10, while the next year in 2023 the festival will fall on September 19 (Tuesday).

Ganesh Chaturthi 2022: Murti sthapana

Madhyahna, which is considered an auspicious period, is the preferred puja time. The time duration of Hindu timekeeping is divided into five equal parts - Pratahakala, Sanagava, Madhyahna, Aparahna and Sayankal. According to Vedic astrological beliefs, the apt time for sthapana of Lord Ganesha is during the Madhyahna part of the day. It is believed that Lord Ganesh was born during the Madhyahna Kala.

Ganesh Chaturthi 2022: 5 iconic Ganesha temples to visit

During this festive season, you can visit some of the iconic Ganesh temples across India. Check out the list here:

Siddhivinayak Temple, Mumbai: This is one of the most popular Ganesh temples in Mumbai, visited by celebs and dignitaries.

Dagdusheth Halwai Ganpati Temple, Pune: This 130-year-old temple draws thousands of devotees.

Moti Dungri Ganesh Temple, Jaipur: Built in 1761, this temple has more than 250 years of history.

Varasiddhi Vinayagar Temple, Chennai: Located in Besant Nagar, this is an iconic Ganesha temple in the Tamil Nadu capital.

Kalamassery Mahaganapathy Temple, Kerala: The temple is dedicated to Lord Ganesha and other Hindu Gods like Subramanian, the Navagrahas, Shiva, Parvathi, Rama, among others.

