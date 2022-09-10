Shradh 2022: Pitru Paksha begins in Panchak, DO NOT do THESE things till September 25, or face bad luck!

Shradh Pitru Paksha Niyam: Yesterday (September 9, 2022), we bid goodbye to Lord Ganesha on Anant Chaturdashi, and now the 15-day period of Pitru Paksha or Shradh has. According to the Hindu calendar, it starts during the Purnima Tithi of Shukla Paksha in the month of Bhadrapada and it ends on the Amavasya Tithi of Krishna Paksha. This year, the Pitru Paksha has begun on September 10 (Saturday), and it will end on September 25 (Sunday).

The period of Pitru Paksha is the time when Shradh rituals of the elderly and all those who left this world are performed. As per beliefs, the rituals of Shradh help the ancestors' souls to attain moksha or salvation. Meanwhile, it is forbidden to do any auspicious work during Shradh period or Pitru Paksha. Pitru Paksha or Shradh Paksha is starting from September 10 today. Meanwhile, Panchak has started from the midnight of 8 and 9 September 2022.

Among 27 constellations in the sky, Panchak is the combination of the last five constellations and the alignment of these five constellations is considered unlucky in astrology.

In Hinduism and astrology, it is forbidden to do any auspicious work during Pitru Paksha and Panchaks. It is believed that auspicious work done during 15 days of Shradh and 5 days of Panchaks also have inauspicious outcomes. Therefore, it's suggested that one should avoid doing any special work during this period.

For the next 15 days, do not do any auspicious work like griha pravesh (entering a new home), buying house/car/jewellery, shaving, marrying, starting a new project, etc.

According to legends, Ravana was also killed in Panchaks. Even death during Panchaks is considered inauspicious for other family members, so in case some one dies in that period, special rituals are performed. On the other hand, the time of Pitru Paksha or Shradh is to show respect to the ancestors and a time to remember them. Therefore, it is not appropriate to celebrate during this time. So don't go for any celebration till Mahalaya, September 25, which marks the end of Pitru Paksh.

Pitru Paksha 2022: Do NOT do THESE things during Pitru Paksha and Panchaks

- Do not do any auspicious work. Don't start a new job.

- It is inauspicious to get the roof of house made at this time. Also, don't buy wooden items, collect fuel during the Panchaks.

- Avoid tamasic food. Do not consume garlic, onion, non-vegetarian food now. Stay away from any kind of intoxicant.

- Getting your beard trimmed or shaved, getting a haircut, buying beauty items are also not considered good at this time.

- One should neither buy nor book new car, house during this time. Don't buy clothes and jewellery.

(Disclaimer: The article is based on general information. Zee News does not confirm or endorse this.)