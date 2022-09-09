Pitru Paksha 2022: Date, significance, dos and don'ts of Shraddh rituals

Pitru Paksha 2022: After bidding goodbye to Lord Ganesha on Anant Chaturdashi, the 15-day period of Pitru Paksha or Shradh begins. According to the Hindu calendar, it starts during the Purnima Tithi of Shukla Paksha in the month of Bhadrapada and it ends on the Amavasya Tithi of Krishna Paksha.

The period of Pitru Paksha is the time when Shraadh rituals of the elderly and all those who left this world are performed. It is said that by offering food and performing Tarpan, the souls of our dead ancestors attains peace, thereby bestowing their blessings on the family. As per beliefs, the rituals of Shradh help the ancestors to attain moksha or salvation.

Pitru Paksha 2022: Dates

This year, the Pitru Paksha will begin on September 10 (Saturday), and it will end on September 25 (Sunday). Here are the timings for the Kutup Muhurat, Rohina Muhurat and Aparahna Kaal for September 10 :

Kutup Muhurat: 11.53 am to 12.43 pm

Rohina Muhurat: 12.43 pm to 1.33 pm

Aparahna Kaal: 1:33 pm to 4:03 pm

Pitru Paksha 2022: Significance

According to Hindu religion, the souls of our ancestors reside in Pitrulok and during Pitru Paksha, they descend on earth. So during this period, family members of the deceased perform Shradh to pay homage to the ancestors. The rituals performed during this period helps our ancestors' souls to attain moksh or salvation.

Pitru Paksha 2022: Shraddh Rituals

It is said that the Shraadh of a particular ancestor or relative from the family is performed on a specific lunar day during the Pitru Paksha — usually, the same day when that person left for heavenly abode. However, exceptions are made in the case of those individuals who die in a particular manner.

Chautha Bharani and Bharani Panchami, the fourth and fifth lunar day respectively, are allocated for those who are deceased in the past year. Avidhava Navami (Unwidowed ninth), the ninth lunar day, is for married women who died before their husband.

Widowers invite Brahmin women as guests for their wife's Shraadh. The twelfth lunar day is for children and ascetics. And the fourteenth day is known as Ghata Chaturdashi or Ghayala Chaturdashi, which is reserved for those killed by arms, in war or suffered a violent death.

Sarvapitri Amavasya (all ancestors' new moon day) is allocated for all the ancestors, irrespective of the lunar day they died.

Pitru Paksha ends with Mahalaya, which marks the beginning of Durga Puja. It is believed that this is the day when Goddess Durga descended on earth. With Mahalaya, the Matri Paksha begins.

Pitru Paksha 2022: Do's and Don'ts

DO practice celibacy during Pitru Paksha if you are the one offering tarpan to your ancestors.

DO feed animals like dogs, cows, and crows during Pitru Paksha.

DO offer water to your ancestors while bathing. Providing water to Lord Aaryaman is also essential during the tarpan.

DON'T consume non veg or alcohol during this period

DON'T wear or buy new clothes during Pitru Paksha

DON'T talk back to elders or behave in an unkind way.

(Disclaimer: The article is based on general information. Zee News does not confirm or endorse this.)