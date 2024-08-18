Shravan Purnima 2024: Date, Significance, History, And More

Shravan Purnima, also known as Raksha Bandhan or Rakhi Purnima, is a significant Hindu festival celebrated with great enthusiasm across India. It marks the full moon day in the lunar month of Shravan and is a time for family, tradition, and celebration. Here’s a detailed look at Shravan Purnima 2024, including its date, significance, history, and more.

Date and Timing

In 2024, Shravan Purnima will be observed on August 19, 2024. According to Drik Panchang, Purnima tithi will begin at 04:04 AM and end at 11:55 PM on August 19, 2024

Significance

Shravan Purnima holds immense significance for Hindus, primarily for two reasons:

Raksha Bandhan: The day is most popularly known for Raksha Bandhan, a festival celebrating the bond between brothers and sisters. Sisters tie a protective thread or Rakhi around their brothers' wrists, symbolizing their love and prayers for their well-being. In return, brothers promise to protect their sisters and offer gifts as a token of their affection.

Religious Observances: Shravan Purnima is also dedicated to various deities and is a day for performing religious rituals. Devotees worship Lord Vishnu, Lord Shiva, and other deities, seeking their blessings for peace and prosperity. Many people also undertake fasting and participate in charitable activities.

History

The origins of Shravan Purnima are rooted in ancient Hindu traditions and mythology:

Raksha Bandhan Legend: According to popular legend, the festival of Raksha Bandhan originated when Queen Kunti of the Mahabharata tied a Rakhi around the wrist of her brother, Duryodhana, to seek his protection. The tradition evolved to signify the bond between all brothers and sisters.

Religious Significance: Shravan Purnima is also linked to various other mythological events. It is believed that on this day, Lord Vishnu is particularly worshipped, and many people observe rituals to honor him. In some regions, the festival is associated with the end of the monsoon season and the start of the harvest.

Celebrations and Traditions

Shravan Purnima is celebrated with various customs and traditions:

Rakhi Tying Ceremony: Sisters tie Rakhis around their brothers' wrists, accompanied by aarti and the application of a tilak. Brothers, in turn, offer gifts and sweets to their sisters.

Religious Rituals: Devotees visit temples, perform pujas, and offer prayers to seek blessings from the deities. Some people undertake fasts and offer donations to charities.

Family Gatherings: Families come together to celebrate, share festive meals, and enjoy the day. Special sweets and dishes are prepared, and traditional rituals are observed.

Charitable Acts: Many people use this occasion to perform acts of charity, such as donating clothes, food, or money to those in need.

As we look forward to Shravan Purnima 2024, let’s embrace the spirit of togetherness, gratitude, and celebration that this auspicious day brings.