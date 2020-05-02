हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Sita Navami

Sita Navami 2020: On this special day, netizens pour wishes for Devi Janaki

To make this day more special, netizens poured wishes for the daughter of Janak, named Janaki on social media. 

Sita Navami 2020: On this special day, netizens pour wishes for Devi Janaki

New Delhi: Sita Navami, celebrating the birth anniversary of Goddess Sita is on May 2, this year. Also known by the name Sita Jayanti, this day holds special significance for devotees. Described as the daughter of the earth goddess Bhumi, Sita was adopted by Janaka, king of the Videha dynasty after he founds a baby while ploughing the land for a Yagna. She was in a beautiful golden casket. Because she was found on a ploughed land - hence the name Sita - goddess earth's daughter. 

Goddess Sita's birth anniversary is celebrated on the Navami tithi (date) of the Shukla Paksha during Vaisakha month. As per many popular beliefs, it is said that Devi Sita was born in Pushya Nakshatra and it happened to be a Tuesday.

To make this day more special, netizens poured wishes for the daughter of Janak, named Janaki on social media. Take a look: 

Sita married Lord Rama in a grand wedding celebration after the latter won her heart in a swayamvara as he was the only one to be able to string Pinaka - the bow of Lord Shiva. It is said that Lord Rama too was born on the Navami Tithi during the Shukla Paksha of Chaitra month.

And incidentally, as per Hindu calendar, after Ram Navami, Sita Jayanti is celebrated. 

Here are puja timings:

Sita Navami Madhyahna Muhurat - 10:58 AM to 01:38 PM
Duration - 02 Hours 40 Mins

Sita Navami Madhyahna Moment - 12:18 PM
Navami Tithi Begins - 01:26 PM on May 01, 2020
Navami Tithi Ends - 11:35 AM on May 02, 2020

(according to drikpanchang.com)

A very happy Sita Navami to all our readers!

 

