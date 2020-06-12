Solar Eclipse 2020: Will this Surya Grahan be visible in India? Check Date and timings

New Delhi: The world is about to witness its first solar eclipse of 2020 on June 21. When it's a total eclipse, the disk of the Sun is fully obscured by the Moon, however, in partial and annular eclipses, only part of the Sun is obscured. This one is going to be an annular eclipse.

The Annular solar eclipse forms a ring of fire but is different from a total eclipse. It will be visible in parts of Africa including the Central African Republic, Congo, Ethiopia, Pakistan, India, and China.

The solar eclipse or annual solar eclipse will be visible in India.

India Timings of Surya Grahan:

First location to see the partial eclipse begin - 21 Jun, 09:15:58 am

First location to see the full eclipse begin - 21 Jun, 10:17:45 am

Maximum Eclipse - 21 Jun, 12:10:04 am

Last location to see the full eclipse end - 21 Jun, 14:02:17 am

Last location to see the partial eclipse end - 21 Jun, 15:04:01 am

(as per timeanddate.com)

During any type of eclipse, there are a few dos and don'ts which most follow. Usually, a solar eclipse always takes place about two weeks before or after a lunar eclipse. Most often there are two eclipses in a row, at times there can be three. This year has already seen two lunar eclipses - January 10 and June 5 respectively.

An eclipse should not be seen with the naked eye as it can cause damage to the eye. Skywatchers should use binoculars, a telescope or optical camera viewfinder with the correct filters or films to watch the eclipse. A normal binocular or telescope should not be used.