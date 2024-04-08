Somvati Amavasya 2024: Date, Time And Puja Vidhi - All You Need To Know

The first Somvati Amavasya of 2024 is being observed on April 8, and it's of significant religious importance for Hindus. While New Moon or Amavasya day is sacred for Hindus, auspicious ceremonies like marriages, engagements, mundan and griha pravesh are not done on this day. According to the Drik Panchang, all Amavasya days are appropriate to perform Shraddha rituals to appease ancestors. Amavasya day is also an appropriate day to perform Kalasarpa Dosha puja.

Somvati Amavasya is the name of the Amavasya Tithi that occurs on a Monday. This year in 2024, April 8 will be celebrated as Chaitra Somvati Amavasya. The April 8 amavasya will coincide with the solar eclipse.

Somvati Amavasya 2024 On April 8: Time

Amavasya Tithi...

Begins - 3.21 am, April 8

Ends - 11.50 pm, April 8

(Source: Drik Panchang)

Somvati Amavasya 2024: Puja Vidhi

- On the day of Somvati Amavasya in the morning, before sunrise, offer arghya to Sun God after bathing.

- On this day, one should bathe in a holy river. If the water level of the river has increased due to rain, then bathe with this Ganga water at home.

- Now respectfully offer Lord Shiva with Ganga water and sesame seeds in the temple. Offer them Belpatra, Datura etc. Gift silver, and white clothes to the poor.

- Plant trees like peepal, tulsi, banyan, amla etc. and resolve to protect them.

- At noon, put black sesame seeds, kush, and flowers in the water and offer tarpan for the peace of the souls of ancestors. Noon is considered the time for Shraddha.

- Donate clothes like dhoti, gamcha, vest etc. after meditating on ancestors. This means your father is pleased and blesses you.

- Gajendra Moksha and Gita should be recited on this day, it gives liberation to the ancestors who are suffering from the torments of Yamaloka.

Somvati Amavasya: Significance

The Somvati Amavasya fast is largely observed by women for the health and longevity of their husbands. It is also believed that on this auspicious day, depending on one's means, charity should be dome. Women who are unable to keep a fast on each new moon can do so on Somvati Amavasya and walk 108 times around a peepal tree while wrapping it in a thread. It is appropriate to worship peepal trees. One obtains perpetual good fortune by keeping this fast.

Somvati Amavasya is also dedicated to the worship of ancestors or forefathers and hence people are advised to use it to get rid of Pitru Dosha by taking a dip in the Ganga and following other puja vidhis.

