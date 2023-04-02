Summer Holiday 2023: 10 Thrilling Adventure Sports You Must Try This Season

Adventure Sports In India: India is a land of diverse terrain and natural beauty, making it an ideal destination for adventure sports enthusiasts. From the lofty peaks of the Himalayas to the vast expanse of the oceans, India offers a wide range of adventure sports activities that can cater to every level of thrill-seekers. So travel enthusiasts, it's time you start planning your adventurous extravaganza. From exploring coral reefs under the water to letting your adrenaline rush reach its peak as you go mountain biking, here are 10 thrilling adventure sports you should try this summer.

10 Thrilling Adventure Sports You Must Try This Summer

River Rafting

River rafting involves navigating through the rapids of a river using a rubber boat or raft. It is a popular adventure sport in India, with many destinations offering different levels of difficulty. Rishikesh in Uttarakhand is the most popular destination for river rafting in India, where the Ganges river offers rapids ranging from Grade 1 to Grade 5. Other popular destinations for river rafting in India are Manali in Himachal Pradesh, Ladakh in Jammu & Kashmir, and Kolad in Maharashtra.

Paragliding

Paragliding is a thrilling adventure sport that involves gliding through the air using a parachute-like wing. Bir Billing in Himachal Pradesh is one of the best places in India for paragliding, where you can soar above the beautiful Kangra valley. Other popular destinations for paragliding in India are Kamshet in Maharashtra, Nainital in Uttarakhand, and Panchgani in Maharashtra.

Also read: Low Haemoglobin Levels? Here Are 5 Iron-Rich Foods You Must Add To Your Diet

Trekking

Trekking involves walking on trails and paths in the mountains or forests. India offers a wide range of trekking destinations, from easy day hikes to multi-day treks. The Himalayas offer some of the most popular trekking routes in India, such as the Roopkund trek, the Valley of Flowers trek, and the Markha Valley trek. Other popular trekking destinations in India are the Sahyadri range in Maharashtra, the Western Ghats in Kerala, and the Aravalli range in Rajasthan.

Scuba Diving

Scuba diving is an adventure sport that involves diving underwater using a breathing apparatus. The Andaman and Nicobar Islands are the most popular destination for scuba diving in India, where you can explore the rich marine life and coral reefs. Other popular destinations for scuba diving in India are Lakshadweep Islands and Goa.

Rock Climbing

Rock climbing is an adventure sport that involves climbing up a rock face or a cliff using ropes and other climbing gear. Hampi in Karnataka is one of the best places in India for rock climbing, where one can climb up the boulder-strewn landscape of the Hampi ruins. Badami in Karnataka and Malshej Ghat in Maharashtra are other popular destinations for rock climbing in India.

Bungee Jumping

Bungee jumping is an extreme adventure sport that involves jumping from a tall structure with an elastic cord tied to one's ankles. Rishikesh and Goa are popular destinations for bungee jumping in India.

Mountain Biking

Mountain biking is an adventure sport that involves riding a bicycle on rugged terrains such as mountains and forests. Ladakh, Manali, and Uttarakhand are some of the best places for mountain biking in India.

Jet Skiing

Jet skiing is a fun and exciting water sport that involves riding a small watercraft propelled by a jet engine. Goa and Mumbai are some of the best places in India for jet skiing, where you can ride on the waves and feel the adrenaline rush.

Hot Air Ballooning

Hot air ballooning is a peaceful and serene adventure sport that allows you to enjoy the beauty of the landscape from a bird's eye view. Pushkar and Jaipur in Rajasthan are popular destinations for hot air ballooning in India, where you can enjoy the view of the desert landscape and the palaces from above.

Kayaking

Kayaking is a water sport that involves paddling a small boat through a water body. The Ganges River in Rishikesh and the backwaters of Kerala are popular destinations for kayaking in India.