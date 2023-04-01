Low Haemoglobin Levels? Here Are 5 Iron-Rich Foods You Must Add To Your Diet

With no work-life balance and continuous changes in our schedule, we tend to prioritise work over health. This often leads to irregular sleep cycles, and meals at the wrong intervals, which affects our health badly. Iron deficiency has become so common that every othe person has it, especially in India. Iron deficiency or low haemoglobin levels causes fatigue, weakness, and headache which may disrupt our daily activities.

This often leads to anemia which is another major cause of concern, especially in India. Iron deficiency anemia is a condition where the body doesn't have enough red blood cells to carry oxygen to the body's tissues.

Iron is particularly important for children and pregnant women. Children need iron for growth and development, while pregnant women require more iron to support fetal development and maintain their own iron stores. Iron deficiency during pregnancy can lead to preterm delivery, low birth weight, and increased risk of maternal and infant mortality. Hence, here are some Iron-rich foods that one has to fight anemia and overcome low haemoglobin.

5 Iron-Rich Foods To Increase Haemoglobin

Beetroot

Beetroot can help increase hemoglobin levels in the body due to its high iron content. A cup of cooked beetroot contains approximately 1.1 mg of iron, which is about 6 percent of the recommended daily intake. In addition to iron, beetroot also contains folate and vitamin C, which are important nutrients for healthy blood production and iron absorption.

Pomegranate

Pomegranate is a fruit rich in several nutrients including vitamins, minerals, and iron. Though it only contains 0.6 mg of iron, it is a healthy addition to a well-balanced diet.

Broccoli

Broccoli is one of the superfoods and is a good source of iron. A cup of cooked broccoli contains approximately 1 mg of iron, which is about 5 percent of the recommended daily intake for adults.

However, broccoli is a good source of vitamin C, which can help enhance iron absorption from other foods in the diet.

Pumpkin Seeds

Pumpkin seeds are a good source of iron, as well as several other important nutrients. A quarter cup of pumpkin seeds contains approximately 2.5 mg of iron, which is about 14 percent of the recommended daily intake for adults.

In addition to iron, pumpkin seeds are rich in magnesium, zinc, and healthy fats. Pumpkin seeds can be enjoyed as a snack or added to meals such as salads or oatmeal for an added boost of nutrition.

Spinach

Spinach is considered to be a rich source of iron, as well as several other important nutrients. One cup of cooked spinach contains approximately 6.4 mg of iron, which is about 36 percent of the recommended daily intake for adults.

In addition to iron, spinach is also rich in folate, vitamin A, and vitamin C.

(This article is meant for informational purposes only and must not be considered a substitute for advice provided by qualified medical professionals.)