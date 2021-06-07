Surya Grahan 2021: First solar eclipse this year on June 10, check impact on these 4 zodiac signs!

New Delhi: Astronomy lovers better gear up as we're set to witness the first solar eclipse of the year 2021 which will occur on Thursday (June 10). This phase of eclipse takes place when the Moon passes between Earth and the Sun, partly obscuring the Sun's image for the skywatcher.

Incidentally, Jyeshtha Amavasya and Shani Jayanti also fall on the same day as the eclipse or Surya Grahan.

According to timeanddate.com, the annular phase of this solar eclipse will be visible in parts of Russia, Greenland, and northern Canada. Also, Northern Asia, Europe, and the United States will see a partial eclipse.

As per Hindu beliefs, this day is supposed to be inauspicious and carry negative energy as the sun, a positive light source, gets hidden for a while. Surya Grahan is also believed to have an effect on zodiac signs.

Check out these 4 zodiac sign that stand to get affected by the upcoming solar eclipse:

Taurus: According to religious beliefs, Tauruses will have be bear the brunt of the solar eclipse, however, they can take steps to mitigate the negative effects of the eclipse. It's predicted that Tauruses may face health problems and financial issues as well. Due to this, they are advised to take special care of their health and wealth equally.

Gemini: This sun sign might face financial roadblocks, according to reports. They are advised to carefully monitor the transactions related to their businesses. Astrology experts have also predicted that they may need to work harder in their professional life at this time.

Libra: People belonging to this sun sign are recommended to focus on calming their inner self as they may experience restlessness at the time, as per astrological predictions.

Capricorn: It is believed that Capricorns should not delve into any new projects during the eclipse as it can lead to disappointment and loss. They are advised to watch their mental health during the Surya Grahan.

(Note: The information given in this article is based on general information and assumptions. Zee News does not confirm the same.)