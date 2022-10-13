Surya Grahan 2022: THESE zodiac signs will be badly affected during partial solar eclipse, check dos and don'ts

Surya Grahan 2022: Just a day after Diwali, the world will witness a solar eclipse. While Diwali is on October 24, the surya grahan will be on the next day - October 25. The partial solar eclipse will be the last one of the year and will be visible from Europe, the Urals and Western Siberia, Central Asia and Western Asia, and from the northeast of Africa. A partial solar eclipse occurs in the polar regions of the Earth when the centre of the Moon's shadow misses the Earth. Astrologer Gurudev Shrie Kashyap, chairman/founder of All India Institute of Occult Science, spoke to us about the dos and don’ts for solar eclipse this year.

Solar eclipse 2022: How it will affect the sun signs

Astrologer Gurudev Shrie Kashyap says the partial solar eclipse will affect the 12 sun signs in different ways. Here's how:

Aries: Married women and their husbands may be distressed

Taurus: There can be unnecessary tension and anxiety

Gemini: More expenditure and work will get delayed

Cancer: Work will be done successfully

Leo: There will be money gain

Virgo: They may see money loss

Libra: There will be anxiety, chances of an accident

Scorpio: Like Virgos, might experience money loss

Sagittarius: There will be profit, growth

Capricorn: Chances of diseases, fear

Aquarius: There will be concerns about children

Pisces: Enemies can pose a threat, but they might see profits too

Partial Solar Eclipse Timings

Date: October 25, 2022

Day: Tuesday

Starts at: 2:29 pm

Ends at: 6:32 pm

Partial Solar Eclipse 2022: Dos and Don’ts

Here are some dos and don'ts suggested by astrologer Kashyap:

- Women who are expecting are advised not to go out, as it is believed that it may have adverse effects on the child.

- As per astrology, people should avoid eating at the time of the solar eclipse.

- It is beneficial to perform auspicious acts like bathing, charity, chanting mantras and rituals, meditation, havan etc.

- During the solar eclipse, worship the Sun god; recite Aditya Hridaya Stotra, and Suryashtak Stotra.

- Cooked food and chopped vegetables get contaminated during the eclipse

- Never look at the eclipsed sun with bare eyes. If the person wants to observe the partial eclipse, use welded glass to see.

-Taking a bath with hot water at the time of the eclipse and at the end of the eclipse is prohibited. However, for people who are unwell, old or women who are pregnant and for children, there's no prohibition.

- Nails should not be cut.

(Disclaimer: The views expressed in this article are those of the expert quoted and do not reflect the views of Zee News. Zee News does not confirm or endorse this.)