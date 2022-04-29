NEW DELHI: The last day of April month will witness the first partial solar eclipse of the year. The solar eclipse is believed to last for over four hours as it will occur on April 30 (Saturday). The astronomical event that takes place when the moon comes in between the Sun and the Earth. As the upcoming solar eclipse will be partial, the Moon will partially obscure the Sun as it appears from Earth. NASA claims that during the eclipse nearly 65 per cent of the Sun will be covered by the Moon.

Solar Eclipse 2022: Timings of Surya Grahan

This time the solar eclipse will start on April 30 at 12:15 pm and will end the next day i.e. on May 1, 2022 at 04:07 am.

Surya Grahan 2022

As per PTI, the April 30 partial solar eclipse will be seen from the south and south-western parts of South America, Pacific and Atlantic oceans and most of the land mass of Antartica but will not be visible from this part of the world, the former director of MP Birla Planetarium said. "People in Argentina, Uruguay, Chile, Bolivia or in Antartica can see the phenomenon. The solar eclipse always starts at one location and because of the spinning of the Earth ends at another location," he said in a statement on Sunday. This eclipse, either in its totality or at its partial phases can be seen in southern and western parts of Europe and Asia, Africa large parts of North America, South America, Pacific, Atlantic and Indian Ocean regions and parts of Antartica.

Surya Grahan 2022: Visibility in India

The partial solar eclipse will begin around 6.45 pm universal time which will be May 1, 00:15 am IST. The maximum for India will be around 2.11 a m on May 1 and end at 4.07 a m. As it will be night time in this country, no one will be see the cosmic event, he explained.

The situation will be the reverse during the May 16 lunar eclipse as it will take place the daytime. It will start at 7.02 am Indian Standard Time and the total eclipse will begin at around 7.57 am. The maximum eclipse will be around 9.41 a m when the Moon will be at the deepest part of Earth's shadow and the total eclipse will end at 10.23 am.

The partial phase of the eclipse will end by 11.25 am, he said.

Solar Eclipse 2022: How can you watch it in India?

In India those who are interested in watching the phenomenon can view it live on NASA's YouTube.

