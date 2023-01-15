topStoriesenglish
TIL LADOO RECIPE

Til ke ladoo: Harevest season speciality and the perfect winter delight

Til Ke Laddu simply refers to laddu, or sweetened balls made up of white sesame seeds (til) and jaggery (gur). Here is a perfectly easy recipe for you to whip up this harvest festive season.

Til laddu recipe: Jaggery (gud or gur) and sesame seeds (til) together are like eating firecracker on the tongue! similar to this Sesame Laddu. This is without a doubt one of the favourite pairings because it is not only delicious but also very healthy. These Til Ke Laddus also contain peanuts and coconut, which only serve to enhance the flavour and make these nutty laddus a delight.

Til Gul

- Til - Sesame seeds

- Gul - Buttery rich jaggery is also known as "Gur"

Ingredients:

- Sesame Seeds

- Peanuts

- Dry Coconut

- Jaggery

- Cardamom

Method:

- Dry Roast sesame seeds, peanuts, and coconut, one at a time. Grate the jaggery. I like to use a food processor for this but you can also grate it using a handheld grater.

- Grind the roasted ingredients along with jaggery and cardamom.

- Add ghee, grind again and then roll the laddo.

Storing, tips and substitutions

- Store in an airtight container in a cool dry place at room temperature for up to 10 days.

- One at a time, dry roast the ingredients on low heat while stirring regularly. Let the roasted components cool before processing.

- Brown sesame seeds can be exchanged for white sesame seeds.

- Use a pestle and mortar to grate or mince the jaggery.

- For this dish, I like to use a food processor, but you could also use a powerful blender. Put everything in a food processor and pulse one to two ingredients at a time. Grind everything in batches.

- To help the sesame seeds and peanuts release their oils, which will help bond the ladoo, thoroughly massage the final mixture.

