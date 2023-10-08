Top 5 Destinations In India To Experience Spectacular Dussehra Celebrations

Dussehra, also known as Vijayadashami, is one of India's most vibrant and celebrated festivals. It marks the triumph of good over evil and is observed with great enthusiasm and fervor across the country. While Dussehra is celebrated nationwide, some places in India offer truly extraordinary and unique experiences during this festive season.

Dussehra is a festival that unites India in its diversity, and these five destinations offer a glimpse into the myriad ways it is celebrated across the country. Whether you prefer the grandeur of Mysuru, the artistic splendor of Kolkata, the spiritual ambiance of Varanasi, the traditional charm of Kullu, or the tribal heritage of Bastar, each destination promises an unforgettable Dussehra experience.

Plan your visit to one of these places to witness the best Dussehra celebrations India has to offer. Here are the top five destinations to witness the best Dussehra celebrations in India:

Mysuru, Karnataka:

Mysuru, known as the cultural capital of Karnataka, hosts one of the grandest Dussehra celebrations in the country. The centerpiece of the festivities is the Mysore Palace, illuminated with thousands of lights, creating a breathtaking spectacle. The ten-day celebration includes a vibrant procession featuring caparisoned elephants, traditional dancers, and musicians. The grandeur and heritage of Mysuru's Dussehra are unmatched, making it a must-visit destination during this festival.

Also read: Beauty Benefits Of Okra: Nature's Secret For Radiant Skin And Hair

Kolkata, West Bengal:

Kolkata's Durga Puja, which coincides with Dussehra, is famous worldwide for its artistic idols and elaborate pandals (temporary structures). The city comes alive with intricately crafted sculptures of goddess Durga, and the streets are adorned with artistic decorations. During the immersion ceremony on Vijayadashami, the energy and enthusiasm of the procession are electrifying. Kolkata's Durga Puja is a unique blend of art, culture, and devotion that is not to be missed.

Varanasi, Uttar Pradesh:

Varanasi, the spiritual heart of India, celebrates Dussehra with a deep-rooted religious fervor. The Ramnagar Ram Leela is a famous tradition where the epic Ramayana is enacted by local artists over a month. The grand finale on Dussehra night, featuring the burning of a towering effigy of Ravana, is a mesmerizing spectacle. Devotees throng the ghats of the holy Ganges to witness this dramatic representation of Lord Rama's victory over evil.

Kullu, Himachal Pradesh:

In the picturesque valley of Kullu, Dussehra is celebrated with a unique and colorful twist. The week-long Kullu Dussehra festival involves a procession of more than 200 deities from the region, carried on elaborately decorated palanquins. The festival also showcases traditional Himachali folk dances, music, and cultural performances. The natural beauty of Kullu adds an enchanting backdrop to this vibrant celebration.

Bastar, Chhattisgarh:

Bastar, in the tribal heartland of Chhattisgarh, hosts a distinctive and indigenous Dussehra celebration known as "Bastar Dussehra." Here, Dussehra is celebrated not as the victory of Lord Rama but as the culmination of the annual crop harvest. The highlight of this festival is the unique tradition of 'ghatuls,' where young girls dressed as goddesses bless the farmers' tools and grains. Bastar Dussehra provides a glimpse into the rich tribal culture and traditions of the region.