Top 5 trends of 2020: From WFH to Netflix and chill - this is what made news

In the year 2020 we have witnessed the world around us change and how! The internet evolved into a platform where everyone could present their interests and get recognised for it. Some of these trends made us happy and some did not but nevertheless, we enjoyed watching and participating in them. Here are the top trends that made the buzz:

1. Work from home (WFH)

Until the deadly novel Coronavirus COVID-19 pandemic unleashed a worldwide lockdown, most of us would day-dream about what it would be like to work from the comfort of your house. While we didn’t miss travelling in the rush-hour, it definitely was not as glamorous as most influences make it look.

2. Wearing a mask

Starting with basic surgical masks, this trend quickly picked up as people realised they can make or buy trendy fashionable masks and still stay safe from the virus. Along with multi-coloured masks, other mask related accessories also did very well in the clothing industry. And today, masks have become a necessity, almost like our second skin.

3. Binging web-series

Netflix and chill was taken to a whole new level amid the lockdown. While everyone was trapped in their homes, they turned to binging web-series to pass the time and found a treasure trove of them on the online streaming sites. Some even used sharing apps to stream the series and watch it with their friends. Not that anyone’s complaining. OTT is here to stay!

4. Vlogging

Prior to 2020, this hobby was mostly picked up by those with a professional cam, youtubers, influencers and those with a longing to share their “interesting” lives with everyone. People soon caught on and realized all they needed was a camera, which was already available on their phone. Thus, the vlogging trend started and the internet was introduced to a lot more interesting content and a good variety of it to choose from.

5. Men doing household

Well, not that men don’t help at home but to see our desi guys taking it up more seriously made it a trend. Although a few men do this usually, this year brought us an unusual yet awesome trend of men doing the household chores. While women are pros at doing everything around the house, it has been quite entertaining and refreshing to watch the men fumble and make mistakes but eventually learn some of the most important skills in life.

All this and much more is still keeping 2020 on tenterhooks, with our hopes sky high for 2021!

