Top 8 winter hair-care tips to prevent dry and frizzy hair!

There is no doubt in the fact that winter mornings are soothing to the soul especially when you’re drinking your hot morning coffee while enjoying the light cool breeze. But do remember that this cold wind can do a lot of damage to your hair! It can actually make your hair dry and frizzy, leading to the most common and dreaded hair problem - flaky dandruff. But worry not, as we have the hair-care tips and remedies with which you can protect your hair during the harsh winter months.

Here are some of the best hair-care tips to maintain healthy hair during winter:

Take lukewarm showers: This may come across as a bummer those that enjoy steamy showers to get relief from the bitter winter season. However, pouring hot water on your scalp can wipe out the moisture from it and make hair strands more prone to breakage. What you should do is wash your hair with lukewarm water and then rinse the conditioner with slightly cooler water.

Bring out your winter hat: Rummage through your closet and find that cute beanie or hat to make a winter style statement but more importantly to protect your hair from the cold winds. It is recommended to first use a silk or satin scarf to wrap around your hair and then layer it with a cotton or wool hat as directly using a woollen or cotton hat can lead to hair breakage and split ends due to the friction created.

Say no to heat styling: Avoid hairdryers, straighteners and hair curlers for this season as they will suck all of the moisture out of your hair. Instead, let your hair dry naturally. In case you are short on time, you can wash your hair the night before. However, make sure to not sleep with wet hair as it can increase the chances of a fungal infection.

Give yourself an oil massage: Yes, your mom was right - oiling your hair is an integral part of hair-care as it moisturises your locks. Choose a lightweight oil and apply it from the scalp to the ends of your hair. Massaging the scalp will ensure deeper penetration of the oil and a relaxing feeling as well!

Deep condition once every week: Consider using a leave-in conditioner after a shampoo wash to help your hair recover from the effects of pollution, cold winds and heat styling tools.

Skip everyday hair washes: Over-washing your hair will dry it out very fast as shampoos strip the scalp of natural oils. Winter is the time when your hair needs its natural oils the most. So, extend the gap between your washes if you can.

Try an anti-dandruff shampoo: Dandruff is the most common issue people face and the most annoying one as well as it is often accompanied by an itchy scalp. If you notice flakes in your hair or falling on your shoulders, it’s time to invest in an anti-dandruff shampoo. Look for ingredients such as salicylic acid, zinc pyrithione, ketoconazole, selenium sulfide or coal tar when picking an effective anti-dandruff shampoo.

Pamper yourself with a hair mask: Applying skin masks is the new self-care trend but what about hair masks? Hair-masks can be rewarding too. A hydrating hair mask can transform dry, damaged hair into soft, shining, healthy tresses. They’re so easily available and only need to be applied once a week for 20 minutes.

