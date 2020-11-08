Foods you must avoid giving your children during winters

NEW DELHI: When it comes to a proper diet for your children during the winter season, choosing from a plethora of products can feel downright confusing. Picking just one from rows of dry fruits, meats, dairy products or oil can appear a daunting task for some of us.

Today, we bring to you some of foods that your kids should avoid eating during winters to stay healthy during this season. Let us take a look at the foods which kids should avoid eating during winters.

Fried food and items:

Deep-fried foods – mostly the ones that are fried in fats and oils derived from animal products – can be a severe problem in kids during winters. Such foods are very harmful for your kids and must be avoided from being served to them. Fried food causes thickening of saliva and mucus and may lead to an uneasy feeling

Sugary foods:

Simple sugars are simply bad for your children during winter and during most of the time of the year. Too much of sugar in a child's body can reduce the count of white blood cells in it, thereby exposing him or het to viral and bacterial infections.

Highly refined and processed chemical foods, be it a cake or sweetened cereals, sodas, cold drinks, candies, chocolate, or any other processed food products must be avoided at all cost.

Histamine-rich foods:

Histamine is known to help your body fight allergies. However, such foods are not good to be consumed by kids during winters. This is because histamine-rich foods induce mucus production, which can cause difficulty in swallowing food and lead to aggregation of other throat problems during winter. Histamine is found in foods like tomatoes, avocados, eggplant, mayonnaise, mushrooms, vinegar, buttermilk, pickles among other items.

Dairy products:

Avoid dairy products such as cheese, cream during winters to avoid the production of mucus in your children. Such products contain animal proteins which can be harmful to kids during winter. It can lead to congestion and their condition may deteriorate.