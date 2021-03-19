Total Lunar Eclipse 2021: Chandra Grahan on March 26, check India timings for Blood Moon

New Delhi: This year's first Total Lunar Eclipse will take place on March 26. There are three types of lunar eclipse - Total lunar eclipse, partial lunar eclipse and penumbral lunar eclipse. When the moon comes into its shadow just behind the Earth, lunar eclipse takes place.

Where will Lunar Eclipse be Visible?

If you happen to be in Australia, parts of the western US, western South America, or in South-East Asia - a Super Full Moon totally eclipsed for about 14 minutes will be visible.

Some part of the eclipse will be visible in South/East Asia, Australia, Much of North America, South America, Pacific, Atlantic, Indian Ocean, Antarctica, according to timeanddate.com.

Chandra Grahan Timings in India:

Penumbral Lunar Eclipse, in New Delhi

Begins: Wednesday, May 26 2021, 19:14

Maximum: May 26, 2021, 19:16 -0.897 Magnitude

Ends: Wed, 26 May 2021, 19:19

Duration: 5 minutes

(as per timeanddate.com)

The Total Lunar Eclipse will not be visible in New Delhi but it can be observed as a penumbral lunar eclipse. Because it is a penumbral lunar eclipse, it will be hard to spot and skywatchers won't be able to differentiate it from a full moon as the shadowed part is only a little bit fainter than the rest of the Moon.

Sutak Timings:

Sutak is the time before and after the solar and lunar eclipse which is considered to be inauspicious. Many believe, no new work is performed during this time period. According to drikpanchang.com, sutak is observed for 12 hours before Solar Eclipse, and for 9 hours before Lunar Eclipse.