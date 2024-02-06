Total Solar Eclipse: Date, Time, Where To Watch And Precautions To Take - All You Need To Know

A Total Solar Eclipse will grace the sky in April this year. The Moon’s shadow will sweep across several regions of Canada, the United States and Mexico as it moves across North America. According to scientists, this is a rare eclipse. So will Indians be able to view the eclipse and what's the date of the eclipse? Read on to know details.

What Is A Total Solar Eclipse?

According to NASA, a total solar eclipse happens when the Moon passes between the Sun and Earth, completely blocking the face of the Sun. The sky will darken in the day as if it were dawn or dusk. Those who are viewing the eclipse from locations where the Moon’s shadow completely covers the Sun – known as the path of totality – will be able to experience this magical celestial event, which is a total solar eclipse. " Weather permitting, people along the path of totality will see the Sun’s corona, or outer atmosphere, which is usually obscured by the bright face of the Sun," NASA mentions on its website.

Total Solar Eclipse 2024: Date And Time

Date: April 8, 2024



Eclipse Time Starts: April 8, 2.12 PM

Eclipse Time Ends: April 9, 2024 -2.22 AM

Total Solar Eclipse 2024: Safety Precautions

Safety is key when it comes to viewing a total solar eclipse. As NASA points out, except during the brief total phase of a total solar eclipse when the Moon completely blocks the Sun’s bright face, it is not safe to look directly at the Sun without specialised eye protection for solar viewing. "Viewing any part of the bright Sun through a camera lens, binoculars, or a telescope without a special-purpose solar filter secured over the front of the optics will instantly cause severe eye injury. When watching the partial phases of the solar eclipse directly with your eyes, which happens before and after totality, you must look through safe solar viewing glasses (“eclipse glasses”) or a safe handheld solar viewer at all times. You can also use an indirect viewing method, such as a pinhole projector," mentions NASA.

Where To Watch Total Solar Eclipse?

A rare celestial event, the total solar eclipse on April 8, 2024, will be observed in Canada, the United States, and Mexico. Indians will not be able to witness this eclipse. The April's Surya Grahan is scheduled to occur during the Chaitra month under the Pisces Zodiac sign.