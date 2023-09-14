Traditional Snacks With A Healthy Touch: Check Out Food Trends For Festive Season 2023

Culturally rich and diverse, India is known for its multiple festivals. In the next two to three months, a number of festivals are in the pipeline - from Ganesh Chaturthi, Navratri and Durga Puja, Bhai Dooj, Diwali, and Karva Chauth, among others. And what's a festival without food? The wide array of delectable foods that accompany the festivals adds to their flavour and essence. While traditionally, Indian festivals have been associated with indulgent feasts and sweet treats, today's changing lifestyle and health-conscious consumers are influencing how these celebrations are observed.

Festive Season 2023: Expected Food Trends

Godrej Food Trends Report 2023 has mentioned some interesting findings by the culinary experts and chefs about the new trends in traditional snacks and sweets space as consumers today prefer foods that are traditional and tasty yet healthy and convenient. The food report highlights the trends in traditional snacks, their consumption, and the way of cooking.

1. Traditional snacks: 47% of experts believe that traditional snacks like Chakli, Bhakarwadi, Sev, and others made by home chefs will gain popularity.

2. Hyper-regional sweets: Health and lifestyle being a concern, 99% of food experts believe that special diet versions of traditional mithai will be in demand and drive innovation in the segment. Moreover, 75% of the panel believes that there is a rising interest in the hyper-regional sweet offerings.

3. Demand for regional cooking mediums: With the increased demand for hyper-regional cuisines, 71% of the food panel has observed that consumers will opt for traditional desi oils over imported options for Indian cooking. Whereas 50% of the experts predict that gourmet premium ghee varieties will see a rise in demand.

4. Convenient food with a health-conscious approach: There has been a notable shift in India's approach to festivities, with a significant emphasis on health and well-being even during celebratory occasions, 60% of the panel predicts that diet and health-enhancing gadgets like steamers and air-fryers will be in demand this year.

Rushina Munshaw Ghildiyal, Managing Director of Perfect Bite Consulting and Curating Editor of the annual Godrej Food Trends Report shares, “Festive season in India is a tribute to our cherished Indian heritage and culture and offers an opportunity to indulge in snacks and confections, both the traditional and the bold new offerings. With Ganesh Chaturthi around the corner, it's a fabulous time to savour the fusion of nostalgia and innovation in the culinary offerings we have.”