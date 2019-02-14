Valentine's Day 2019: Top Whatsapp/Facebook messages to wish your significant other

The day to celebrate love, Valentine's Day is here and couples are all set to celebrate the ocassion. We understand that words can't express how much your significant other means to you which is why you might be struggling to find the right ones to express your feelings.

Well, you need not worry as we are here to help!

Check out these popular messages that can help you kick-start the day of romance in the most apt way.

There's only 1 Thing 2 do, 3 words 4 you - I Love You.

A day without you is gloomy, a night without you is sombre; a life without you is lifeless. Here's sending LOVE to you my Valentine!

Curved high on a mountain, covered deep in dew, I saw these words… I LOVE YOU!

Love is too petite a word to express what I feel for you. This life is too little a time to express how mad I am about you. You were, you are and you shall always be my one and only Valentine.

This Valentine’s Day I long for your sweet kisses, your warm embrace, and the magic that binds our hearts together.

We were 'You' and 'I' until we fell in love. Now we are 'Us'. Here's wishing a very Happy Valentine's Day to the union called Us.

I was only existing until I met you. You made me LIVE life and hence I owe you my existence and my all. I love you my Valentine.

I couldn't have asked for more. With you in it, my life feels like heaven. Thank you for your companionship. Here's wishing you a very Happy Valentine's Day.

I couldn't have been what I am today had you not stepped into my life like a breath of fresh air. You make my life beautiful. With you around, every moment of my life seems like a beautiful dream. Happy Valentine's Day sweetheart.

You walked into my life, and the sun broke through the clouds. Suddenly, life was worth living. Thank you for being my significant other. I love you my Valentine.