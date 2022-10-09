Valmiki Jayanti 2022 Date and Significance: The birth anniversary of Maharishi Valmiki, the creator of Ramayana

Valmiki Jayanti 2022: The author of the epic Ramayana, Maharishi Valmiki, was a great sage and poet who is also revered as Adi Kavi that is, the first poet of the Sanskrit language. Each year on the day of the full moon in the month of Ashwin, Maharishi Valmiki Ji's birth anniversary is observed. The most significant Hindu text, the Ramayana, was written by him.

According to mythological legends, he was born to Varuna and his wife Charshini, the 9th son of the eminent Maharishi Kashyap and Goddess Aditi. A well-known urban legend claims that he was a dacoit before coming across Narada Muni. Also known as Pragat Diwas, Valmiki Jayanti 2022 will be observed on October 9, Sunday.

Valmiki Jayanti 2022: Who was Maharishi Valmiki?

The Hindu scriptures claim that Maharishi Valmiki was born into a Brahmin family. However, he became a dacoit and murdered and stole from numerous innocent people. However, he started behaving and felt very differently when he saw Narada Muni. He then made a vow to follow Ram Bhakti's path. He endured harsh penance for many years in an effort to reverse this inclination, and as a result, he was given the title of Valmiki. Under Narada Muni's guidance, he authored the 24,000 verses and associated kandas for the epic Ramayana.

Valmiki Jayanti 2022: Date and time

According to the Hindu calendar, this year Valmiki Jayanti festival will be celebrated on 09 October 2022. Ashwin Purnima tithi 2022 begins at 06:11 am and ends at 04:54 am.

This story of Maharishi Valmiki Ji still teaches that whatever misdeeds a person may have committed before ignorance, if he commits himself at the right time and under the guidance of a guru, then he too will exalt himself and his family name in the world.

On the occasion of Valmiki Jayanti, the tale of his life is told to everyone as a means of encouraging them to put their bad deeds behind them and follow the road of devotion fearlessly.

