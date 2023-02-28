Vastu Tips For Good Luck: NO Plants Or Mirrors In Bedroom - Check Dos and Don'ts

According to Vastu experts, the happiness, health, and well-being of the family are largely influenced by the Vastu of the place. Vastu expert Pankaj Goel shares, "Vastu Shastra is a traditional Indian system of architecture and design that aims to bring balance and harmony to living spaces. According to Vastu Shastra, the design and layout of a home can have a significant impact on the happiness, health, and overall well-being of the family members living in it. By following Vastu tips, you can create a living space that promotes positivity and harmony, which can ultimately lead to a happy and healthy family.”

Vastu Tips For Your Home

Here are some Vastu tips on how to decorate your home to attract good luck and positive energy, as listed by Pankaj Goel:

Front door: The front door is the main entryway to your home, and it is where energy enters your home. Make sure the front door is well-lit and free from any obstructions, such as shoes or clutter. Also, ensure that the door opens inwards and is not blocked by anything.

Colour scheme: Choose colours that are soothing and calming, such as pastel shades or earthy tones. Avoid bright and bold colours, as they can be too stimulating and can lead to restlessness.

Lighting: Proper lighting can enhance the positive energy in your home. Use warm, soft lights instead of harsh, bright ones. Natural light is always best, so keep your windows open to let in the sunlight.

Indoor plants: Plants bring life and positive energy to your home. Place plants in the living room and other areas of your home to enhance positive energy. However, avoid placing plants in the bedroom, as they can disturb sleep.

Furniture placement: The placement of furniture in your home can impact the flow of energy. Ensure that there is enough space between furniture and that it is arranged in a way that promotes positive energy flow. Avoid placing furniture with sharp edges or angles.

Mirrors: Mirrors can reflect positive energy in your home. Place mirrors in areas that reflect natural light or beautiful views. Mirrors, however, should not be placed in the bedroom as they can be extremely disruptive and create a sense of restlessness.

Clutter-free space: A cluttered space can obstruct the flow of positive energy in your home. Ensure that your home is free from clutter and unnecessary items. You can bring a sense of calm and positivity to your home by decluttering it.

"You can use these Vastu tips to enhance the positive energy in your home and ensure that your home is filled with good luck by following them," shares Pankaj Goel.

