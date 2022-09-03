Vastu tips for your home: Not just your bedroom or living room, but the bathroom, kitchen and prayer room are places which hold immense significance in a house. Experts feel that incorrect placement of things and the use of the wrong colours in the wrong places can affect the harmony of a household. Here are some essential Vastu tips for the bathroom, kitchen and prayer room. Making certain changes can ensure happiness and prosperity in the family.

Vastu tips for your bathroom

1) Do not keep an empty bucket in the bathroom: According to Vastu Shastra, keeping empty buckets in washrooms can lead to a financial crisis in a family. So, beware!

2) Blue-coloured bucket filled with water, on the other hand, ensures prosperity.

3) The colour blue is significant in Vastu. The blue colour is considered a symbol of happiness and auspiciousness, says Vastu consultant and astrologer Rosie Jasrotia. So use blue tiles in the bathroom and see your wealth multiply.

Vastu tips for your kitchen

1) According to Vastu, colours like orange, yellow and green work well for a kitchen.

2) Avoid dark grey, brown and black as colours for the kitchen as they can destroy the positive vibes, experts suggest.

3) Since Lord of Fire - Agni - prevails in the southeast direction of the home, the ideal placement of the kitchen is the southeast direction of your home, as per Vastu Shastra.

4) As fire and water are opposing elements, washbasins and cooking ranges, which include the gas cylinder and oven, should never be kept on the same platform or parallel to each other in the kitchen.

Vastu tips for your prayer room:

1) Vastu Shastra suggests that the house of worship should always be in the North-East direction. In this direction, there is a store of energy.

2) A puja area should not be within the bedroom, it can lead to a lack of love and harmony in the relationship between husband and wife.

3) Images of people who have died should not be placed in a home's temple

4) Never keep the idols on the floor. Ideally, an idol should not be taller than 10 inches.

(Disclaimer: The article is based on general information. Zee News doesn't confirm or endorse this.)