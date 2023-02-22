Vastu Tips for Kitchen: Do NOT Cook in THIS Direction, Toilet Should not be Nearby - Check Dos and Don'ts

The kitchen is one of the most important areas of a house. It is a place where food is prepared, so it's in fact a sacred space. According to Vastu experts, constructing and designing a kitchen as per Vastu requirements is essential for the overall well-being of a family. Mallika Mehrotra, Vastu expert of All India Institute of Occult Science, lists some important steps one should follow while designing a kitchen.

Ideal location: The kitchen should be located in the southeast direction of the house, as this direction is associated with the Agni (fire) element, which is considered auspicious for cooking. The kitchen should never be located in the North-East corner of the house, or near the toilet.

Stove placement: The stove should be placed in the southeast direction, facing east. This will ensure that the cook is facing the rising sun while cooking, which is considered auspicious according to Vastu.

Cooking direction: The cook should face east while cooking, as this direction is associated with the sun, which represents positivity and growth.

Water placement: The sink and water storage tanks should be placed in the northwest direction, as this direction is associated with the water element.

Colours: Bright and light colours like yellow, white, and pastel shades are ideal for the kitchen, as they are associated with positivity and happiness.

Natural light and ventilation: The kitchen should have ample natural light and ventilation, as it helps in keeping the kitchen clean, hygienic, and fresh. The kitchen window should be placed in the east or the north direction, as these directions are associated with natural light and positive energy.

Refrigerator placement: The refrigerator should be placed in the southwest direction, as this direction is associated with the earth element, which represents stability and balance.

Storage: The storage cabinets and shelves should be placed in the southwest direction, as this direction is associated with stability and balance.

Electrical appliances: Electrical appliances like mixers, grinders, etc. should be placed in the southeast direction, as this direction is associated with the element of fire.

Also read: Vastu tips to stop husband-wife from fighting: Newlyweds' bedroom should... - check 5 tips

Avoid clutter: The kitchen should be free of clutter, as it represents negative energy. Make sure to keep the kitchen organized and clean, as this will help in promoting positive energy.

Vastu plants: You can place Vastu-friendly plants like basil, aloe vera, and tulsi in the kitchen, as they are believed to purify the air and promote positive energy.

"In conclusion, following these Vastu tips while designing and constructing your kitchen will help in creating a positive and harmonious space, where you can prepare and enjoy your meals," shares Mallika Mehrotra.