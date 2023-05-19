Vat Savitri Vrat Katha 2023: Know Date, Puja Time, History, And Rituals Of The Hindu Festival

Vat Savitri, also known as Vat Purnima or Vat Savitri Vrat, is a Hindu festival celebrated by married women in some regions of India, particularly in Maharashtra, Gujarat, and parts of North India. It is observed on the Purnima (full moon day) of the Hindu month of Jyeshtha, of the Hindu Lunar calendar, which usually falls in May or June. The festival is named after the sacred banyan tree (vat) and Savitri, a woman known for her devotion and determination.

Vat Savitri Date And Puja Timings

This year, Vat Savitri will be observed today, i.e., May 19, 2023. The puja timing for Vat Savitri started at 4:06 am today.

Vat Savitri Vrat Katha

As per reports, there was a king named Ashwapati who ruled over a kingdom and had a daughter named Savitri, who was known for her beauty, intelligence, and virtuous qualities. Savitri was the epitome of devotion and love for her husband. One day, while Savitri was praying in the forest, she saw a young prince named Satyavan, and she decided to marry him. Despite knowing that Satyavan was destined to die within a year, Savitri chose him and got married to him.

After their marriage, Savitri dedicated herself to being a loving and caring wife. She took care of her husband and his parents with great devotion. As the year passed, the day of Satyavan's destined death arrived. On the day of Satyavan's death, Savitri followed him as he went to the forest. She witnessed Yamraj, the god of death, taking Satyavan's soul. Savitri pleaded with Yama not to take her husband's life, but he refused to grant her wish.

Undeterred, Savitri continued to follow Yamraj as he carried Satyavan's soul. Yamraj was impressed by Savitri's devotion and offered her a boon. Savitri insisted that her husband's life be restored. Yamraj was left with no choice but to bring Satyavan back to life.

The Vat Savitri Vrat Katha signifies the extraordinary love and dedication of Savitri towards her husband, as well as her devotion to the inevitability of death. This story is often narrated during the Vat Savitri Vrat festival to married women to seek blessings for the well-being and longevity of their husbands.

Vat Savitri History

The history of Vat Savitri takes us back to an ancient Hindu legend mentioned in the Mahabharata. The story revolves around Savitri, the daughter of King Ashwapati and the wife of Satyavan. According to the legend, Savitri's husband Satyavan was destined to die one year after their marriage. However, Savitri's devotion and determination compelled her to confront Lord Yamraj, the god of death, and request him to spare her husband's life. Through her wit, intelligence, and steadfastness, she convinced Lord Yama to grant her husband's life back. This legend symbolizes the power of a woman's love and dedication towards her husband.

Vat Savitri Rituals:

Vat Savitri is primarily observed by married women who undertake a day-long fast and perform rituals to seek blessings for the well-being and longevity of their husbands. On this day, women wake up early in the morning, take a ritual bath, and dress up in traditional attire. They visit temples, especially those dedicated to Savitri or Satyavan, and offer prayers. The most significant aspect of the festival is tying a sacred thread or 'Raksha' around a banyan tree, as it is believed to represent Lord Satyavan.

Women also observe a partial or complete fast throughout the day, abstaining from food and water. They listen to the story of Savitri and Satyavan, narrated by elderly women or priests, and seek blessings for marital bliss and harmony. It is believed that by observing this fast with utmost devotion, married women can ensure the well-being and longevity of their husbands.

In addition to the fasting and rituals, women may also exchange gifts and celebrate with family and friends. The festival holds cultural and social significance as it highlights the sacred bond of marriage and the reverence given to the institution of marriage in Indian society.

(It's important to note that while Vat Savitri is widely celebrated in certain regions of India, the customs and practices may vary slightly from one community to another.)

(This article is intended for your general information only. Zee News does not vouch for its accuracy or reliability.)