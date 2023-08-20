Vinayaka Chaturthi 2023: Date, History, Significance, Rituals And Siddhivinayak Live Darshan Link

Sawan Ganesh Chauturthi 2023: Vinayaka (Ganesh) Chaturthi, a big festival that this year comes in the middle of September, will bring Lord Ganpati to our houses very soon. However, at the celebrated Chaturthi, which occurs every month during the Shukla Paksha (period of the waxing moon), the adored Ganpati Bappa is honoured with significant prayers and sacrifices. Monthly Vinayaka Chaturthi will be commemorated in August on the 20th of the month.

India is a country with many different cultures and customs, and festivals there are very important for bringing people together and honouring the country's rich history. Vinayaka Chaturthi, often referred to as Ganesh Chaturthi, is one such event that is enthusiastically observed in the southern state of Kerala.

The birth of Lord Ganesha, the adored elephant-headed god, is commemorated on this auspicious event, which occupies a unique place in the hearts of Keralites. It fosters community, fosters a sense of commitment, and emphasises the value of protecting the environment.



Vinayaka Chaturthi 2023: Date and Timing

According to Drik Panchang, the celebration will be held this year on August 20. The shubh Puja muhurata is anticipated to be observed on August 20 from 11:06 am to 1:43 pm.

Chaturthi Ttihi Begins: August 19, 2023 at 10:19 pm

Chaturthi Ttihi Ends: August 21, 2023 at 12:21 am

Vinayak Chaturthi 2023: History and Significance

Vinayaka Chaturthi has historical roots that date back thousands of years. Hindu legend holds that Ganesha's mother, Goddess Parvati, fashioned her son from the soil on her own body. While she had a bath, she designated him as her doorkeeper and told him not to let anyone inside.

Ganesha forbade Lord Shiva, Parvati's husband, from entering when he came back, starting a bloody conflict. In a final act of rage, Lord Shiva severed Ganesha's head. Ganesha had a new life once Shiva realised his error and replaced his head with an elephant's. The occurrence serves as a metaphor for the cycle of life, death, and rebirth.

Vinayak Chaturthi 2023: Puja Rituals

- Wake up early and take a bath before starting rituals.

- Take a wooden stool and place Lord Ganesha idol on top.

- Light a diya, incense sticks and offer laddo and dhruva grass.

- Chant "Om Gan Ganpataye Namah" while worshipping.

- Recite the Vinayaka katha to seek blessings.

- Sing "Jai Ganesh Ji" aarti.