Vishwakarma Jayanti 2021

Vishwakarma Jayanti 2021: Sand artist Sudarsan Pattnaik unveils majestic artwork of Lord Vishwakarma!

Renowned sand artist Sudarsan Pattnaik, on Friday (September 17), took to Twitter to share his artwork depicting the Hindu god Vishwakarma.

Pic courtesy: Twitter/Sudarsan Pattnaik

New Delhi: As a way of celebrating the auspicious festival of Vishwakarma Jayanti, artist Sudarsan Pattnaik has created a beautiful sand art installation of the Hindu god Vishwakarma.

On Friday (September 17), the artist took to Twitter to share his breathtaking creation with his followers. It has been created with immense detail and love as are most of his artworks.

In the caption of the post, he wrote, "May Lord #Vishwakarma, the deity of all Craftsman & Architects endow upon U his goodwill."

Check out his amazing creation:

 

The much-revered Vishwakarma Jayanti marks the birthday of Vishwakarma - the Hindu god of craftsmen and architects. Lord Vishwakarma or Bishwakarma (As Bengalis refer) is Lord Brahma's son and known as the divine craftsman of the whole universe. He is hailed as the official builder of all the gods' palaces too.

This year it is being celebrated on September 17, 2021. Vishwakarma Puja is marked on Kanya Sankranti as per the Hindu Calendar.

Falling on the last day of the Bengali month of Bhadra, the day is celebrated in a way where devotees organise pujas at their workplace, decorate their offices with flowers and the like.

Here's wishing a Happy Vishwakarma Day to all!

