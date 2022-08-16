New Delhi: Weddings in India are high on the festive mood, with lots of good food, high volume music and relatives dancing to the dhol beats. Well, not to blame anyone but that leaves very little room for some cosy romantic moments shared between the couple, so then, pre-wedding shoots come into the picture. Pre-wedding time is very special and the soon-to-be-married couple is keen to spend more time together and get to know their partner well. From their first date to their courtship and finally, proposing, the journey is worth capturing.

And when it comes to pre-wedding shoots, the couples don’t mind flying down to a destination for that picture-perfect moment. Theme-based larger-than-life shoots, styled by experts ensure that the pre-wedding shoot is not only the perfect lead-up to the special day but as magnificent as the wedding itself. Prateek & Aaradhana Kashyap, the founders of India’s leading wedding curation company, Made in Heaven lists down some of the best locations for pre-wedding shoots.

Taj Umaid Bhawan Palace, Jodhpur

Majestic royalty and rich history come together in this stunning destination. The Taj Umaid Bhawan Palace is as grand as your love for your spouse. A perfect backdrop, this heritage property is an ideal romantic and magical place for your pre-wedding shoot. However, this beauty comes with a big price tag.

The Taj Faluknama, Hyderabad

If you want a royal pre-wedding shoot, Taj Falaknuma Palace, is your best bet. The elegant architecture of the palace offers the perfect canvas for a larger-than-life pre-wedding shoot. The charm of this place makes it best to capture some lovely moments. A favourite with top industrialists and Bollywood stars for their big day, this is an undisputed star when it comes to a larger-than-life pre-wedding photo shoot. The intricate architecture and the inherent charm exude an aura of royal elegance making it a preferred choice for couples who want an imperial photo shoot.

The Oberoi Udaivilas, Udaipur

The majestic Oberoi Udaivilas is a dream come true as it is a beautiful symphony between majestic beauty and royal grandeur. Set on the bank of Lake Pichola that makes up a spectacular backdrop. Manicured gardens, beautiful fountains, and stunning architecture come together to make an unforgettable impression The magnificent architecture of the palace will add vintage vibes to your shoot and allow you to create a beautiful story. The bride and groom to feel like royalty

The Kumarakom Lake Resort, Kumarakom

With the stunning backwaters of Kerala, one cannot ask for more. One of the most beautiful destinations for a classic pre-wedding shoot in India. Kumarakom Lake Resort is the perfect romantic setup for pre-wedding shoots that offers cosy houseboats and lush green backdrops along with mesmerizing natural backdrops for your special moments.

Neemrana Fort-Palace, Alwar

The Neemrana Fort and Palace is a beautiful heritage hotel that offers panoramic views and lush green gardens. It is perfect for couples who want a mix of royalty, heritage, class, and of course, love. The enchanting architecture of the impressive palace makes Neemrana Fort one of the best places for a pre-wedding shoot near New Delhi

Faridabad: The Perfect Location

One of the best pre-wedding shoot locations in India, the Perfect Location as the name suggests truly lives up to its reputation when it comes to capturing romantic memories. Having both man-made and natural backgrounds for pre-wedding shoots, this is an ideal go-to place for couples who want to experiment with the mood and setting of their photo session.

Park Hyatt Goa Resort And Spa, Goa

Refreshing Goan vibes for your pre-wedding shoot? The Park Hyatt Resort and Spa in Goa is a great destination for a beach pre-wedding shoot. The dreamlike backdrop of The Arabian Sea, white sandy beaches, and stunning sunset shots make it a popular choice for romantic pre-wedding shoots.

Taj Rambagh Palace, Jaipur

If you’re looking for authentic Rajasthan architecture then Rambagh Palace in Jaipur is one of the best options. Perfect for both day and night shoots, this palace has a magical aura around it that certainly shows when you look through the camera lens. At Rambagh Palace, which was the former residence of the Maharajah of Jaipur, one can really look forward to a royal shoot.

The Roseate, New Delhi

The Roseate hotel in Delhi-NCR is the epitome of beauty and luxury. The lush green lawns and contemporary architecture deem it fit for modern-day pre-wedding shoots. After a hectic shoot, one can relax and rejuvenate in its surroundings. The place, being inspired by the five elements of Hindu Philosophy – air, water, fire, earth and sky, has a calming sense of wellness and tranquillity.