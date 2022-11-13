topStoriesenglish
Wedding Season 2022: Keep THESE tips in your mind to maintain your budget

The wedding in your family brings a lot of expenses with itself. From venue to food and various other aspects, you might have to spend a hefty amount of savings for your dream day. However, with these tips you can keep up your budget.

  • The wedding season is almost here and people are quite likely to spend a hefty amount of their savings on one occasion.
  • However, they must know how to maintain the budget while celebrating the most special day of your lives.

Wedding season 2022: The wedding season is almost here and people are quite likely to spend a hefty amount of their savings on one occasion. However, they must know how to maintain the budget while celebrating the most special day of your lives. Well, fret not as we have brought you five tips to organize the dream day.

1.Trim down the guestlist

If you wish to avoid hassle and make the dream day best day of your life, you should avoid inviting your “Door Ke Rishtedar” to your wedding. Rather, plan an intimate wedding with your closed ones. Trimming down your guestlist will save you lakhs.

2. Wedding invitations online

To make the invitations a seamless process, try choosing an efficient wedding website for your wedding card. Using the website, you can simply design a beautiful wedding invitation including features like maps, directions, transport, accommodation, memories and more.

3. Make your own venue

The spendings on venue accounts for almost 60 per cent of one’s budget. To maintain the budget, you should keep it minimalistic and elegant. Decide the theme, lighting and flower arrangement which aren’t expensive and can simply lift the space up. Opting for low-cost and seasonal flowers rather than expensive ones can help you save a lot of money.

4.Track all expenses

Keep your wedding within a budget and plan all the expenses well. Create a spreadsheet to maintain the record and it will help you keep a check on all of your expenses, further preventing any wastage of money.

5. Create a savings account

Create a savings account for the wedding and set aside a small amount of money for the big day in every few days. Even a small amount can help cushion you against at half the expenses.

