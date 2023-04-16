Weekly Tarot Card Readings 2023: Horoscope April 16 To April 22 For All Zodiacs

Aries

You will be in a strong position to take the initiative and make positive changes in your professional life. Look for ways to expand your knowledge and skill set. You will also likely succeed in investments, real estate, and business ventures. However, you may feel overwhelmed by the decisions you have to make in your relationship. Do not make rash decisions, as the consequences may be difficult to undo.

Taurus

There may be financial difficulties or a lack of job security. But don’t be discouraged by setbacks; instead, focus on your strengths and use them to achieve your goals. Do not shy to ask for help from those you trust. You may be challenged by a loved one or potential partner and feel as if you are defending yourself in the relationship. For singles, it may be time to start a new relationship.

Gemini

You will experience a period of financial security, as well as the accomplishment of projects. You could be rewarded for your hard work and dedication and enjoy the fruits of your labour. This is your moment to shine and show off your skills. However, you may experience a difficult emotional time that could make you feel quite vulnerable. Your partner might not be emotionally available. Be aware of the potential hurt and betrayal.

Cancer

You will achieve success and recognition for your hard work and effort. You may attain a prestigious position or earn a promotion. You will likely experience significant financial stability and resources to help you reach your goals. However, emotionally you may feel disconnected from others and spend much time alone. Your work will keep you busy, leaving little room for love and romance.

Leo

There could be stagnation and delays in the execution of plans, and your projects could be put on hold. New challenges or roadblocks may come up in your career. Now may not be the best time to take risks or make major moves. Pay attention to family matters, as some flare-ups are foreseen. There could be differences of opinion and disagreements with your partner. Stay calm and be patient.

Virgo

You may be feeling overwhelmed with your current professional and financial situation. You may feel like you are in a never-ending cycle of stress and worry, and it can be challenging to feel secure. Make a budget and stick to it. Your love life will be passionate and thrilling. You will be able to develop solid and healthy relationships with people. Singles, your natural confidence and enthusiasm will be attractive to potential partners.

Libra

This could be a period of emotional confusion and indecision. You may be feeling overwhelmed or uncertain about the direction of your relationship or even in your own emotions. Professionally, do not multitask; focus on one project or task at a time. If you try juggling too many things, you may complete none. Instead, determine which idea or project will serve you best and then put aside the rest.

Scorpio

Stay focused and disciplined in your work, even when other people around you are competing to be the best. To ensure success, avoid conflict, be straightforward, and act with integrity. To overcome difficulties and differences in your relationship, do whatever is necessary to make it work and don’t give up hope. You must stay positive and involved with your partner to resolve any issues.

Sagittarius

Change in your job, position or work environment is foreseen, resulting in uncertainty and instability. Professional growth might be slow, and you will have to be content with small developments. This could be a difficult time with love and relationships. You might not be very good at expressing or even understanding the feelings of others. Your relationship with your partner will be less romantic.

Capricorn

You may feel burdened by your obligations and responsibilities and lack control over your professional life. Don’t be tempted to take shortcuts, as it could put you in a difficult situation. Be cordial with colleagues, and don’t overspend. However, your connection with your partner will grow stronger. Those dating may even consider taking the next big step, such as getting engaged or married.

Aquarius

You are in a very romantic and nurturing time in your love life. Be more open and receptive to romantic possibilities. Singles your charm will attract people to you. At work, you must be willing to work for what you want. Success doesn’t come easy. Let go of negative attitude and avoid people who pull you down. Take care of your financial security through proper planning, investments and savings.

Pisces

You will achieve something great in your career. You may be given a leadership role, or perhaps you are receiving recognition for your hard work. You may also receive a pay raise or bonus. Your connection with your partner will be warm and loving. Singles may expect to find a good match. You will have the strength to overcome problems and issues in your domestic life.



(These Tarot Card predictions are by Chhavi Upadhyay, who is a Delhi–based, intuitive Tarot Practitioner & Consultant)