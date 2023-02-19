Weekly Tarot Card Readings 2023: Horoscope February 19 to February 25 for all Zodiac Signs!

Aries

Express your feelings, share your thoughts, and have meaningful conversations with your partner. If you are single, you have the chance to make a romantic connection with someone special. It's an ideal time to take the initiative and reach out to a potential love interest. You may feel more open to change and want to take risks and try new things at work. You will make progress in your ongoing projects. You are likely to come up with some excellent strategies, so be sure to make the most of them. This is a great time to explore new activities, places, and people.

Taurus

This week, you'll find yourself in a more relaxed and reflective mood. Your confidence, enthusiasm, and magnetic charm will be alluring to others. This is a great time to take stock of your romantic situation and feelings. Are you seeking out an emotional connection or something more? Reflect on what you need and want to feel truly satisfied in your romantic relationship. On the career front, you have the skills, contacts, and intelligence to get ahead, and you can use these to your advantage. Take a chance and showcase your talents. If you find yourself stuck in a rut, don't be afraid to ask for help.

Gemini

This week brings open communication and honest dialogue with your partner. If single, you could find yourself drawn to someone with a unique perspective that resonates with you and an opportunity to deepen your connection with someone special. Professionally, this is a great time to start setting some intentions and making plans for the future. Your hard work is paying off. Be bold and take risks and go after what you want. The universe is on your side, so take advantage of the positive energy and make the most of this week.

Cancer

You will feel more connected to your partner this week and that you have a greater understanding of them. You will be more understanding of yourself and your needs. This will be a great time to focus on self-care and nurture yourself. Spend some time alone and do something that you find relaxing. Your creativity is at an all-time high, so use it to your advantage. Think of new ways to solve problems or create innovative ideas to help your career. Your financial situation is also looking up this week. You have a great opportunity to increase your income and make intelligent investments.

Leo

This week for you, is all about stability and security. You are likely to feel incredibly confident and comfortable in your relationships this week. Your sense of security and stability will provide comfort, and you may be more likely to take risks in your relationships. This week your focus will be on career and finance matters. Put in extra effort, and be sure to stay organised. With the right balance of hard work and dedication, you'll be able to make a significant impact in your career. Reviewing your budget and looking for areas where you can save or make more money would be wise.

Virgo

Virgos, you can look forward to an exciting and productive week. Take the time to focus on yourself and your relationship and make the most of the opportunities that come your way. The week ahead may bring some exciting opportunities to connect with people. It's a great time to attend events, join clubs and make new connections. Your hard work and dedication will pay off in the end, so stay motivated and focused on your goals.

Libra

This week, the stars are aligned with you, Libra! Your positive energy will radiate throughout the week and will be infectious! Your positive attitude will strengthen your relationship with your partner. You'll be able to bring out the best in everyone around you. Professionally, you will feel creative and inspired to take on new challenges or explore different career paths. If you feel stuck or unfulfilled in your current situation, this could be the perfect time to move. Don't be afraid to take risks and try something new.

Scorpio

This week you may find that your love life is in flux. You'll be more focused on yourself and your own needs and not so much on others. It's time to set new intentions in your love life. Consider what you want and need out of a relationship and ensure you're clear on your goals. At work, you'll have to make crucial decisions that will have a lasting impact on your financial and career goals. Start by looking at your budget and ensuring that you keep up with your bills and expenses.

Sagittarius

Sagittarius, it's time to take a chance and take a risk in your career this week! You are ready to shake up your routine and experience success in an unexpected way. Job seekers may find their dream job. Focus on your long-term goals and use your creative problem-solving skills to make great strides. Your relationships will be filled with love and connectedness. You will feel deeply connected to your partner and have a sense of understanding and trust. You may also want to commit to a more profound commitment in your marriage or relationship.

Capricorn

Capricorn, you may find that your relationship with your partner is more difficult than usual. You may feel like your romantic partner is not reciprocating your feelings, or your friendships are strained. You may have a hard time communicating your needs and feelings. However, your positive energy will be a great asset in the workplace. Your colleagues will be inspired and invigorated by your presence. You'll be able to contribute your ideas with confidence and clarity. Your creative thinking will be especially valuable.

Aquarius

Your romantic life may feel stagnant and uninspiring, but don't throw in the towel just yet. Difficult conversations may arise, and it's important to be honest, and open with your partner. Take this opportunity to practice self-love and focus on things that make you feel content. However, you may feel passionate and driven towards your work and career. Your enthusiasm could open the door to great opportunities, so take advantage of them. This is especially true if you're looking for a new job or career.

Pisces

This week lets you start fresh and make big changes in your life. Focus on personal growth and make some positive changes. This is a great time to nurture your relationship, connect with your partner, and appreciate the special connection you share. This is a great week to take risks and take charge at work. Your positive energy will help you take the necessary steps to reach your goals. You'll be able to stay focused and motivated even in the face of obstacles. You'll be able to make the most of this week and make it a success.

(These Tarot Card predictions are by Chhavi Upadhyay, who is a Delhi–based, intuitive Tarot Practitioner & Consultant)