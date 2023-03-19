Weekly Tarot Card Readings 2023: Horoscope March 19 To March 25 For All Zodiac Signs

Aries

You have been working hard; it is time to relax and enjoy yourself. You will have a good time with your partner and enjoy what life has to offer. Maintain an optimistic attitude and be generous and supportive towards your partner. You will be successful in professional undertakings, projects and ventures. You will have the edge over your co-workers and colleagues. You may receive profit from past investments.

Taurus

You have a positive outlook on love, and your relationships should go smoothly. The only thing to keep in mind is to keep your expectations realistic. Singles, this is a great time to take a chance and express your feelings to someone special. Your career will progress, and you will be passionate about your work. Use your unique skills and talents to make a name for yourself. Your hard work and dedication will be rewarded.

Gemini

You will be presented with exciting opportunities to make a difference in your professional life. You may need to make a tough decision to move ahead. You could also benefit from taking a risk; use your analytical skills to make decisions. Be open to having difficult conversations with your partner, and be direct and honest about your needs. Take the initiative and make decisions that will help strengthen your bond with your partner.

Cancer

There will be love and harmony in your life. This week brings strong feelings of love and the potential for a long-term commitment. You can share your feelings and create a strong bond with your partner. The work environment will improve; there will be support and compassion. Focus on your current job or career and make the most out of it. Collaborate with like-minded professionals to achieve a goal.

Leo

Leo loves to shower their loved ones with attention and gifts, so this week is about your generosity and abundance. With your charm and charisma, you will make new connections and build strong bonds. However, you may need to take a break from your career and take time for yourself. You may need to make some decisions that will help you to move forward in your career, such as taking a class, networking, or updating your resume.

Virgo

You will be able to approach matters of the heart maturely and responsibly. Look for ways to lighten the mood with your partner and explore new activities together. You will likely attract admirers with your outgoing attitude and grace if single. At work, re-evaluate your current job situation. You may feel stuck in a situation, and it's time to change. Consider taking a sabbatical or taking a course in something new and exciting.

Libra

You may receive the good news that could positively affect your career. However, make sure to remain level-headed and think before you act. If you have a difficult decision to make, listen to your intuition and make the decision that you feel is right. You are in a very romantic and nurturing time in your love life, Libra. Singles, this is a time to be more open and receptive to romantic possibilities. Stay present and enjoy the journey.

Scorpio

Pay attention to money, time, and resources this week. Financial and money matters may be bothersome. This could be a period where you will be needed to maintain balance in different aspects of life- money, family, work, and relationships. Don't take any decision regarding starting a business or leaving the current job. You may feel stuck and blocked in your love life, and there may be a lack of clarity and direction.

Sagittarius

You may be presented with a new opportunity or challenge in your career. Take this opportunity and use your creativity to explore its possibilities. Be interactive, network and get involved with other people. This is the week of happiness & contentment in relationships. You and your partner will enjoy good times together. Your love life is about to take a positive turn, and you will overcome any challenges you've been facing in love.

Capricorn

You will likely experience a period of harmony and balance in your relationships. You are likely to feel secure and confident in your current relationship. However, there could be some challenges in your work life, but you are advised to take any challenge that comes your way head-on and to stay focused despite any opposition. You are advised to manage your financial security through proper planning and savings.

Aquarius

You will experience great success in your career endeavours. This is a perfect time to take on new projects and try new things. However, you may feel slightly unsettled, so take time to relax. You may feel cautious and guarded regarding matters of the heart. Singles, take your time when starting a new relationship and be mindful of potential red flags.

Pisces

This week, you'll feel more confident about giving and receiving love. You'll be more connected to your and your partner's feelings, allowing you to express your love in a meaningful way truly. Your hard work will bring success. Your colleagues will be helpful and supportive in the execution of your business plans. You can be a great source of inspiration and guidance with your enthusiasm and unique perspective.

(These Tarot Card predictions are by Chhavi Upadhyay, who is a Delhi–based, intuitive Tarot Practitioner & Consultant)



